Avatar 2 stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington share new film preview at D23 expo

Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere in December, 13 years after the original film.

And the cast of the epic sci-fi movie, directed by James Cameron, reunited on Saturday at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington were among the actors to take the stage, and the friends and co-stars held hands as they revealed new footage from the film.

Astonishing: Avatar 2: The Way of Water premieres in December, 13 years after the original film and cast reunited at the D23 expo on Saturday in Anaheim, California (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana pictured)

The pair were joined by Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, as well as new stars Jack Champion and Baily Bass and the producer Jon Landau.

Audience members were then treated to six new scenes from the film, with onlookers marveling at the visual effects.

Director James had to join his incredible cast via video call due to working on the film in New Zealand.

He said: ‘It’s going great and the stuff coming in from Weta looks spectacular.

Incredible: The stars appeared before the crowd at the convention to reveal new footage from the epic science fiction movie directed by James Cameron

“I’m super excited to finally be done with movie 2. I know everyone’s been waiting a long time.

“Hopefully we’ll show you something today and you can decide if it’s been worth it.”

Meanwhile, Sam, who played Jake Sully in the first film, added: “The whole movie is about protecting family.

Thrilling: Stephen Lang, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Jon Landau couldn’t hold back their smiles as they prepare for the prequel’s release

“We have all been through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and worth fighting for. We put that in the film.”

The film is set more than ten years after the events of the first film.

The synopsis reads: ‘Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and are doing everything they can to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat rears its head, Jake must wage a tough war against the humans.”

Good looks: Zoe looked fabulous in a white top paired with a maroon skirt with a large split and knee-high black boots

Sam, who played Jake Sully, and Zoe, who played Neytiri in the first film, will both return to the screen as their characters on December 16.

Avatar 2 debuts on December 16, with sequels on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

This comes after Saldana, who plays Neytiri, admitted seeing part of the film made her very emotional.

“I can choke if I talk about it. I was only able to see 20 minutes of the second episode last year, right before the end of the year. And I was speechless. I was moved to tears,” the performer told reporter Kevin McCarthy.

Avatar 2 began development before the release of the original Avatar movie, which debuted in 2009.