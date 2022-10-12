Availability of Jalen Duren at draft led Pistons to stop pursuing DeAndre Ayton?

“I mean, we” [Monty Williams and Ayton] talk, man,” Deandre Ayton said. “In the end it’s like we’re trying to contribute to a win. Everything is back to normal. Nothing has changed to be honest. Yes, I may have come to media day (September 26) just plain bland, but I wasn’t trying to give anyone a fucking story or anything, but it turned me on. So I can’t really say anything. Let everyone run away with it. All I know is we’re working here. We fought each other, beat each other up in training camp. The coach enjoyed it.” -via Republic of Arizona / October 10, 2022