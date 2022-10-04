Availability in Australia could benefit Queensland early

Captain Usman Khawaja

Coach Wade Seccombe

Plow

R=Rookie, CA=Australia contract

Usman Khawaja (CA), Marnus Labuschagne (CA), Mitchell Swepson (CA), Joe Burns, Michael Neser, Sam Heazlett, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Jimmy Peirson, Xavier Bartlett, Bryce Street, James Bazley, Gurinder Sandhu Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Clayton, Kane Richardson, Max Bryant, Liam Guthrie, Sam Truloff, Connor Sully, Blake Edwards, Hugo Burdon (R), William Prestwidge (R), Jackson Sinfield (R), Matthew Willans (R)

winter moves

Billy Stanlake was the main starting point with the tall fast bowler in hopes of reviving an injury-stricken career with Tasmania. Kane Richardson has moved from South Australia but is on national service until the end of November and it remains to be seen if he plays red ball cricket. Liam Guthrie, who has played for the Brisbane Heat, was the other interstate signing with the left-armer hailing from Western Australia.

Last season

It was a mixed bag for the defending champions who failed to defend their 2020-21 title. After taking 500 against Tasmania in the opening game, they fought back well to have the better of a draw against South Australia in their second game. Their first win came against Tasmania in Townsville, but that was followed by a heavy defeat to Western Australia. After a win against South Australia before the BBL break, a narrow defeat to New South Wales and a couple of draws put an end to their title hopes. The season ended with Tasmania bowling out 104 and 87, against whom they played for the third time, in a two-day beating with innings and 231 runs.

Player to watch

Jimmy Peirson impressed for Australia A after a late call-up to Sri Lanka and although Josh Inglis is currently Alex Carey’s No. 2, Peirson should definitely be in the conversation if a replacement was needed at any point. All four of its first-class hundreds (three for Queensland and one for Australia A) have come in the past two years. He will also be captain when Usman Khawaja is away with Australia. It also feels like there’s still time for it Matt Renshaw to come back as an international cricketer but he will need to improve significantly with an average of 29.28 from last season.

Australia radar

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are not in Australia’s T20 plans and so will be available early in the season, although Labuschagne may miss a few games after the birth of his first child and may be pulled from the ODIs against England unless the selectors think another red ball outing rather valuable is the Test Summer.