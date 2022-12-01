Autopsy says North Carolina pilot accidentally fell out of plane

A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small plane after opening a hatch to vomit during a turbulent emergency landing has died as a result of an accident, officials say.

Charles Hew Crooks, 23, complained of feeling unwell when the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft began descending toward Raleigh-Durham International Airport on July 29.

An autopsy obtained by WRAL after the fatal fall “concluded that the decedent had moved backwards, was likely to vomit from the open ramp and accidentally fall from the aircraft.”

Crooks had flown with another pilot for a private company that dropped skydivers into a small field.

During the flight, the aircraft encountered a problem with the landing gear, whereupon the captain had to warn air traffic control to change course.

The plane encountered turbulence and Crooks told the pilot he was not feeling well, the autopsy report said.

Charles Hew Crooks, 23, who mysteriously fell from a small plane after opening a hatch to vomit during a turbulent emergency landing, has been pronounced dead by accident, officials say

The small cargo plane, a 1983 CASA C-212 Aviocar, had to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport after losing its right wheel during an earlier landing attempt

A National Transportation Safety Board report said that Crooks “got up from his seat, took off his headset, apologized, and exited the plane through the tailgate.”

“They were flying at about 3,500 feet with the tailgate open for ventilation. The aircraft experienced moderate turbulence,” the report said.

Crooks is said to have then run to the open ramp to vomit when he accidentally fell to his death.

“At some point, the deceased (co-pilot) opened a cockpit window for ventilation and possibly to vomit.

Some time later he told the pilot that he felt he was going to get sick and apologized.

He then left the cockpit towards the open tailgate; at some point the pilot realized that he had apparently fallen out of the plane.’

At the time of the incident, Crooks was not wearing a parachute and his body was found in a backyard in the town of Fuquay-Varina.

Earlier reports revealed that the pilot told investigators Crooks had become distressed “about 20 minutes into the diversion to RDU, after conducting approach and emergency briefings.”

In August, an audio recording was released of two unnamed Federal Aviation Administration employees telling a 911 dispatcher that the damaged plane was on its way to the airport.

The pilot on board had apparently told them at the time that Crooks had “jumped out of the plane.”

“We have a pilot who was on his way to the field,” an air traffic controller told the emergency center, according to the audio file.

Crooks’ father said flying was his son’s “lifelong dream”. He said his son was a former flight instructor and was certified to fly in all types of conditions

This map shows the area of ​​North Carolina where Crooks’ body was found after he crashed accidentally

His copilot jumped out of the plane. He hit the ground and here are the coordinates.’

“All we can do at this point is recover,” FAA personnel said at the end of the 911 call.

‘I mean, I don’t know. I’ve never heard… this is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard’

The conversation lasted about 13 minutes, with the controllers reporting several times that the copilot had jumped.

Darshan Patel, Chief of Operations for Wake County Emergency Management, said the initial 911 call prompted the search for Crooks.

The plane also had significant hull damage, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its report.

The captain of the aircraft, whose name has not been released, suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Duke Hospital before finally being released. He is in good condition.

Strangely, in a 40-minute conversation between the unknown pilot and air traffic control, there was no mention or hint that Crooks would fall from the plane.

The pilot is heard to say, ‘Emergency, we’ve lost our right wheel. We would like to proceed to Raleigh and make a landing at Raleigh.”

He adds: ‘We have two people on board. We have enough fuel on board for the next four hours.’

Crooks was a graduate of Bucknall University, where he earned a degree in political science before earning his pilot’s license

Hew Crooks (left), his father and mother, Kate Crooks, (second from left) are seen here with their son, pilot Charlie Crooks, before his untimely death

The plane had damage to the fuselage and landing gear, the National Transportation Safety Board also confirmed in its report

Air Traffic Control Responds: ‘Raleigh-Durham Airport or Raleigh-General?’ “Rogers are resuming all navigation to Raleigh-Durham Airport.”

“More clarity, did you try to land at Raeford West?” he asks. ‘Did it [the wheel] fall off while you’re still in the air?’

“We were trying to land,” said the pilot. “We made contact with the ground and had a hard landing and decided to go around and at that point we lost control.”

When air traffic control asked how they planned to land, the pilot said, “We’re going in as slowly as possible, and I think we’re going to do it on the belly.” He then repeated that the plane’s right wheel had fallen off.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on hand when the plane hit runway 5R-23L at Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 2:40 p.m.

But there was one person on the plane, with no sign of Crooks, the second copilot.

The family who lived on the property where Crooks was found later told local news outlets that they heard a loud thud and called police.

The 23-year-old’s father said flying was his son’s “lifelong dream” and that he was a former flight instructor certified to fly in all types of conditions.

He told WRAL that Crooks had recently told him that “he wouldn’t switch places with anyone in the world.” He liked where he was.’

The plane was owned by Rampart Aviation of Colorado. The company did not respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The 10-seater aircraft, made in Spain in 1983, was not on a commercial flight at the time of the incident.