Automating neutron experiments with AI

The AI-powered HyperCT platform has three primary pivots that can rotate a sample in almost any direction, eliminating the need for human intervention and significantly reducing lengthy experiment times. Credit: Genevieve Martin, ORNL/US Dept. of Energy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers are developing a unique artificial intelligence device for neutron scattering called Hyperspectral Computed Tomography, or HyperCT. The fully automated, AI-driven platform can rotate a sample in almost any direction, eliminating the need for human intervention and significantly reducing long experiment times.

The design allows scientists to use neutron scattering, a technique that measures atoms in materials, to complete characterizations of samples without pauses for adjustments. The AI ​​software determines the optimal angles to measure based on the shape of a sample, greatly reducing the amount of unnecessary data that could slow down experimental results.

“With just a few input parameters, HyperCT will give us accurate data about four times faster than conventional methods,” said ORNL’s Hassina Bilheux.






Once developed, the technology can be used on any neutron scattering instrument, significantly increasing the number of experiments and improving the quality of scientific data that only neutrons can provide.

A free way to improve neutron scattering resolution by 500%

