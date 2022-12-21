Auto execs think 37% of US new vehicle sales will be EVs by 2030, a drop from 62% in 2021

Motorists are losing faith in the electric car revolution as it unfolds in America.

A new KPMG survey of 900 industry executives found that respondents believe that only 37% of new car sales in the US will be electric by 2030 – that’s a significant drop from the 2021 survey, which found that 62 % of car sales by 2021 would be electric cars. the end of this decade.

This comes as a range of different states, including California, New York and Colorado, are banning or phasing out gas-powered cars by 2035 and the Biden administration has targeted that electric cars will make up half of all cars in the U.S. by 2030. to finish. .

There are a number of different hurdles facing the industry – some of which have gotten worse since the last survey.

Globally, battery prices have continued to rise and supply chain issues exacerbated by the Covid lockdowns in Asia have played a part.

Electric vehicles still cost nearly $20,000 more than traditional gas vehicles, with the average EV reaching $65,041 last month according to Kelley Blue Book.

KPMG claimed that the new survey results show that expectations around electric cars are falling again to more realistic levels in the face of production problems and cost hurdles.

“There is still a sense of long-term optimism, and yet there is mostly a sense of short-term realism. You see this realism throughout the investigation,” Gary Silberg, KPMG global head of automotive, told CNBC.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, complained about supply chain problems he says were causing his U.S. factories to quickly lose “billions” of dollars — he called them “giant money furnaces” — because he couldn’t ramp up production fast enough. scale up due to lack of batteries and related parts.

“You can be optimistic in the long run, but you have to be very realistic in the short run,” Silberg said. “It’s not rainbows and butterflies and euphoria anymore, it’s game on.”

Most of the executives who participated in the survey believe that Tesla will continue to be the dominant electric vehicle player globally.

However, they also said that Apple is likely to become a leader in the space by 2030 as well. The company led by CEO Tim Cook was fourth with 133 votes – below the company of Musk, Audi and BMW.

That’s not surprising, given that a survey of consumers found that 26% of them would consider buying an Apple EV – despite the fact that none currently exist. Only Toyota and Honda scored higher on the brand consideration question, with 38 percent and 32 percent, while Tesla achieved 20 percent.

Apple’s car ambitions have been much delayed and recently scaled back: The long-rumoured car, now slated for release no earlier than 2026, won’t be fully self-driving and could cost up to $100,000.

The project has experienced a number of administrative shakeups over the course of the project, which may have caused the delays.

It will be powered by machine learning and AI, with some of Apple’s most powerful chips used in its high-end Macs.

