Autistic Miami boy, 6, who vanished a month ago warned mom before his disappearance

The search continues for a missing 6-year-old autistic boy from Miami who was abducted by his father and grandmother after a car police believe was related to his disappearance was found all the way in Maine.

Jorge ‘Jojo’ Morales has been missing for a month since Tuesday, while police are on the hunt for his father, Jorge and Jorge’s mother, who kidnapped the 6-year-old to keep him away from Jojo’s mother Yanet Concepcion.

Private investigator Joe Carillo and Concepcion begged them to take the boy home on Tuesday, saying, “Please think again about what you’ve done. You know it’s not going well. Do the right thing.’

Concepcion added: ‘Please bring my child! You know, bring him back to us.’

Detectives think 45-year-old Morales had been planning this for a year Local 10. Concepcion says her ex-husband was investigating how to live ‘off the grid’.

Jorge ‘Jojo’ Morales (pictured) has been missing for a month since Tuesday, as police hunt for his father, Jorge and Jorge’s mother, who kidnapped the 6-year-old to keep him away from Jojo’s mother Yanet Concepcion

The SUV vehicle believed to be linked to Morales’ disappearance was found in Littleton, Maine

Jojo, who is on the autism spectrum, began saying things to his mother as if his father “wanted to take him to a windmill farm and wanted me to go with him.”

On Monday, it was revealed that the National Center for Missing Children had found a vehicle linked to the elder Morales and his mother, Lilliam Pena Morales (pictured right), in Littleton, Maine.

Private investigator Joe Carillo (pictured) and Concepcion begged them to take the boy home on Tuesday, saying, “Please think again about what you’ve done. You know it’s not going well. Do the right thing’

Concepcion, who said she’s “desperate” and “trying not to lose hope,” adds that Jojo had said “bad people are trying to take me away” in conversations she recorded with the boy.

Authorities in Florida and Miami-Dade County are looking for Morales under an Amber Alert.

Miami-Dade Police believe the child, his father and 68-year-old grandmother may be in Maine or Eastern Canada and have asked anyone with information to contact them.