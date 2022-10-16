Autistic Georgia girl, 17, still missing FOUR MONTHS after she snuck out of her bedroom

A 17-year-old Georgia girl with special needs is still missing four months after her parents said she escaped her bedroom window after finding her with men online.

When she disappeared from Carrollton, Georgia in June, Kaylee Jones, who lives with autism, was 16 years old. The community is located 50 miles west of Atlanta.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said, “Heartbreaking that we are FOUR months later and Kaylee Jones is still missing.” The agency has been leading the search for Jones since she went missing.

Despite numerous tips, the sheriff’s office said there were no solid leads but reminded the public to remain vigilant.

In July, Jones’ parents, Daniel and Brenda, said they believed their daughter was a victim of sex trafficking after discovering she had interacted with older men online and because of her trusting nature.

The family also criticized local law enforcement for their lack of effort in searching for Jones, labeling her a runaway.

Kaylee Jones, 16, pictured here, was last seen on June 14 near Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton, Georgia. Kaylee’s parents, Daniel and Brenda Jones, say their daughter has special needs and has been off her meds since her disappearance

Kalyee pictured with her dog. Kaylee’s parents fear she could be a victim of human trafficking

The Latest Missing Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Poster Was Distributed Friday

The recent report read: “The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has been committed to locating Kaylee since day one and has a team of dedicated investigators working on this case who are tirelessly following every lead and collaborating with many law enforcement agencies in the state and country.” . .’

Multiple agencies contributed resources to the search for Jones, including the FBI, the Secret Service and the US Marshals Service.

In September, a vigil was held in Carroll County, where lanterns floated in the night sky over Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

At the time, her family announced that $5,000 was being offered for information leading to Jones’ return.

Her father said at the wake, “My daughter means everything. Our daughter means everything to us. We miss her very much, her smile, her personality.” fox5.

He added: “We just tore ourselves apart trying to figure out how we could have avoided this and we did what we thought we could do. We tried our best.’

A photo of Kaylee celebrating Mother’s Day with her father Daniel Jones (pictured left) mother Brenda, (center) in Florida in May 2022

Jones also said, “The main reason we’re here tonight is because the devil is out there. Satan is about to. He is on the warpath and will do anything to snatch us away. She wanted to help everyone. The little girl was a mountain of a person.’

The teen is six feet tall and weighs 135 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her mother thinks Jones has a book bag with a horse on it and the word “Kaylee” or “Mazi” written on it. She could wear black Converse sneakers.

Additionally, Jones may be using her birth name, Jillian Paige Temple.

The family moved from Brooksville, Florida to Carrolltown, Georgia in 2021 and they still have ties to the Sunshine State.

Kaylee (pictured right) rides her horse next to a peer. Kaylee has special needs and has been off her medication since her disappearance. She didn’t have a cell phone with her when she disappeared

In July, Daniel told DailyMail.com: “Our daughter is missing… gone… disappeared… and it seems no one is looking for her. The police think she’s a runaway.’

He added: “When the police arrived, they didn’t search our house properly. They didn’t use sniffer dogs. Nothing. Kaylee is very trusting. Someone has lured her away.’

Her mother said that although Jones is 16 years old, she acts much younger. “Mentally she’s like a young child and wouldn’t know if she’s in danger.”

Kaylee’s mother said that when she spoke to the Carroll County investigator, she begged them to issue a Mattie’s Alert, a statewide emergency alert used for the disabled or elderly.

She said they said their daughter was “ineligible because she was considered a high-functioning autist.”

“Why isn’t she brought out as a Mattie’s Call,” she told the DailyMail.com. “This is horrible that no one can help.”

Kaylee’s father joined in, “It’s crazy. It’s hard to work. It’s hard to be home because she’s not there.’

They said she hadn’t had a cell phone with her since her parents took it days before she disappeared.

Two days before she went missing, her parents had taken her cell phone because she was communicating with strangers online. After her phone was seized, they said she was using her laptop.

Omegle turned out to be one of the websites that Kaylee may have visited.

A photo of Kaylee and her parents at the farm Tough Mudder race in 2022

A photo of the rural Georgia road where Kaylee was reportedly last seen on June 14

According to the website, users are randomly matched together to socialize in one-on-one chat sessions where they chat anonymously. The site is free and no registration is required.

The parents said that Kaylee was very upset about the punishment and that they later found out exactly what she was doing behind their backs.

“My wife found out she was talking to four or five guys on Snapchat,” he said.

He added: “We didn’t realize she was chatting online until she went missing. She hid it from us.’

They also said they had no idea how many people she spoke to online.

Two of the people, a 20-year-old and a 22-year-old boy she had met, were questioned by police and released.

One of the boys told the police that Kaylee had sneaked out of the house a few weeks ago and had been in her room the next morning and her parents had no idea.

“We had no idea she’d done this, and neither had her friends,” Brenda said.

They described their daughter as someone who is very naive, trusting and someone who would be prone to online grooming.

Now they fear that she has left the country and is a victim of human trafficking.

If anyone has any information, please contact researcher Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916 or by email at kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com