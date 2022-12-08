Authorities confirm five attacks on electrical substations in Washington and Oregon in the past month

At least five attacks on electrical substations in the Pacific Northwest have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks.

The incidents come to light in a federal memo following a deliberate attack last week in Moore County, North Carolina, that left tens of thousands of people without power for days as seasonal temperatures plummeted.

In the state of Washington and Oregon, spokespersons for several energy companies – Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Service District and the Bonneville Power Administration – confirmed that the attacks occurred in November.

A federal law enforcement memo revealed that substations in the Pacific Northwest have described attacks with “hand tools, arson, firearms and metal chains, possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure.”

“In recent attacks, criminals circumvented security fences by cutting fence links, lighting nearby fires, shooting equipment from a distance, or throwing objects over the fence and onto the equipment,” the memo reads.

Power plants in several US states have been threatened or attacked in recent weeks, prompting US law enforcement to warn citizens about the need to secure the power grid.

A PSE transformer was attacked in Portland, Oregon, last month, according to a recent federal memo.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s office said they are “aware of increased threats to our public services and are monitoring threat activity.”

The US Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis warned earlier this year that domestic extremists “have developed credible and specific plans to attack electrical infrastructure since at least 2020.”

A BPA spokesman, Douglas Johnson, said the company suffered a “deliberate physical attack” at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over Thanksgiving and damaged fencing and equipment.

The additional that the company is “actively cooperating with the FBI in this incident and has encouraged other utilities throughout the region to increase their vigilance and report any suspicious or similar activity to law enforcement.”

He did not provide specific details about the damage to the substation equipment, only that the cost of its repair would be passed on to the utility’s customers.

The FBI did not confirm or deny that it is investigating the attacks, though the companies said they are cooperating with a federal investigation.

Gerald Tracy, manager of the media engagement program at Puget Sound Energy, said he could not “comment on the incidents because both are an ongoing investigation involving the FBI.”

Two PSE substations were attacked in late November, although it is unknown which or to what extent were damaged.

And two substations in Washington’s Cowlitz County Public Service District were vandalized in November. A spokesman for Gov. Jay Inslee said the office is “aware of increased threats to our public services and is monitoring threat activity in our supporting and coordinating role with federal and local governments and individual public services.”

In North Carolina, tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Moore County were without power through Tuesday and schools will be closed through Thursday.

Power officials said they believe power should be restored by midnight Wednesday, raising Thursday’s estimate.

At its peak, the outages affected around 45,000 homes, causing residents to lose heat and schools to close. Duke Energy has now completed the repairs and restored power to all but a fraction of those who lost power.

One person is known to have died at his home, which had no power at the time, but the cause of death has yet to be linked to the blackout.

Gunshots Saturday night caused significant damage to two substations. The FBI is now assisting with the investigation for which no motive has yet been identified.

The power went out over the weekend during the Downtown Divas drag show at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines about an hour after the performance. Before the show, several protesters and counter-protesters had gathered to demonstrate in front of the theater.

The organizers of the drag show revealed that right-wing activists had tried to shut down the event in the weeks leading up to it. In response to the threats, additional security was hired for Saturday’s event.

Governor Cooper said Monday that investigators continue to look at all possible motives in an attempt to find the perpetrators, including that the targeted attack may be related to the drag show.

A worker inspects one of the three ‘bullet holes’ that paralyzed the North Carolina substation

A Duke Energy employee works to repair damage at the Moore County substation

Gerardo Anicero is shown warming up in front of a makeshift fire as he watches Duke Energy personnel work to restore power to a damaged electrical substation as temperatures dip below freezing in Moore County.

On Wednesday night, Duke Energy reported that more gunshots had been reported to have occurred near the Wateree Hydroelectric Station in Kershaw County, South Carolina.

‘No individual was injured. There are no outages reported. There are no known property damages at this time. We are working closely with the FBI on this issue,” the statement read in part.

Although experts warn that it would be difficult to shut down a significant portion of the power grid, the recent attack in North Carolina showed how difficult it can be for a community to get by without power for the better part of a week.

Energy experts have expressed the real need to secure the country’s power grid, especially as domestic terrorists become even more emboldened to gamble with the country’s public services.