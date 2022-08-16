Author with immaculate house offers ten tips for a clean home

<!–

A house-proud author has revealed her ten essential tips for keeping a home spotless — saying simple ground rules for family members and cleaning while you’re at it will never waste time on tedious chores.

Writer Natali Juste Simmonds, who was born in the UK but now lives in the Netherlands, wrote her best ways to keep up to date on Twitter and said she has time to focus on her writing because she takes her own advice about dodging. of ‘ungrateful’ cleaning work.

The author of a series of paranormal novels told her 20,000 followers on Twitter, “I know so many people who spend hours cleaning up their families every day, but I refuse.

British writer Natali Juste Simmonds says she loves keeping a house clean by following a few simple ground rules – and making sure family members stick to them

“It’s boring and ungrateful. I prefer to write. Yet my house is spotless. Here are 10 ways to stay up to date so you don’t have to spend hours cleaning.’

Sharing her ‘tough love’ mantra, she said the key to keeping a house clean is making sure every member of the family is involved, saying that learning to tidy is a life skill everyone needs — and no one should get away with it. not to do it.

Natali wrote: ‘Teach everyone in the house to do the following (cats are the exception). After a while these habits become routine, but you MUST stick to them and make sure no one gets off the job.’

One of the tips is to fill a bag at the end of each day with things that are in the wrong place and put them back where they belong.

Tidy house, tidy mind: The Netherlands-based writer shared her top ten tips for keeping a home spotless with her 20,000 followers on Twitter – saying making sure everyone in the house gets their money’s worth (Image: an office space in Simmonds’ house)

The writer also claims that having a toilet brush won’t help keep a toilet clean and dousing it with bleach instead is a more reliable way to keep it sparkly.

And getting used to wiping mirrors after using a sink also helps, she states, writing, “Keep a dry cloth next to the bathroom sink. Every time someone uses the faucets or brushes their teeth, wipe the counter and mirror. Takes literally 2 seconds. No cleaning toothpaste stains from the counter.’

Teaching children to carry their weight around the house is the key to success, and equality reigns in the Simmonds house.

One of her top tips is to throw out a toilet brush in the bathroom — just use bleach instead; not having a chair in the bedroom – to prevent people from leaving clothes on it – and cleaning the kitchen while you cook (Pictured: Simmonds’ very tidy office)

“When one child sets the table, the other clears up. If one hangs the laundry outside, the other collects. I don’t say “I need help with dinner”, I say “who will cut the vegetables and who will do the dishes?” It’s called a supposed shutdown. I have no choice, why should others in my house?’

The author, who has written books including the Indigo Chronicles trilogy and the Blood Web series, admits having a cleaner is still helpful…suggests dropping a takeaway a week to keep the cover costs.