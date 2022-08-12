WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in New York after decades of death threats

World
By Merry

AP22224541304561

Related Posts

Syria rebels protest against…

Merry

Seoul floods highlight dangers of…

Merry

US, Indonesia and Australia hold…

Merry

Issued on:

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institute and begin to punch or stab Rushdie while being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the ground, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988 because many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa or edict demanding the death of Rushdie.

Iran has also offered a reward of more than $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

(AP)

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Strikes at Ukraine nuclear plant lead UN…

Merry

UN warns of ‘grave crisis’…

Merry

Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for…

Merry
1 of 345

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More