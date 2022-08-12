Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at event in New York after decades of death threats

Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institute and begin to punch or stab Rushdie while being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the ground, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988 because many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa or edict demanding the death of Rushdie.

Iran has also offered a reward of more than $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

(AP)