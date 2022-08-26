Author of book about online dangers details why parents should NEVER share back-to-school photos

The author of a book on online dangers has explained why parents should never share their children’s back-to-school photos on the Internet.

Lena Derhally, a writer, psychotherapist and self-confessed social media expert from Washington, DC, has warned moms and dads about the potential risks of posting too much about their children online — pointing out that thieves can try to steal young people’s identities if they know too many.

She explained that all criminals must assume one’s persona, which is a full name, address, and date of birth — which can be easily obtained through things like birth announcements and birthday tributes, as well as photos from school.

Lena, who is a mother herself, said that while photos commemorating the first day of school are often “cute,” she definitely advises against them.

“When I see those pictures, I look past the children and see the dangers lurking behind them,” she said. Insider recently.

Lena is so passionate about the cause that she recently released a book called The Facebook Narcissist, which has hundreds of pages detailing “how to identify and protect yourself and your loved ones from social media narcissism.”

The author explained that the “information we share online” makes children “easy targets for thieves.”

“All a thief needs to steal an identity is a child’s full name, date of birth and address,” she added.

“They can easily find the first two on social media profiles with birthday announcements and other milestones.”

Lena pointed out that while most people don’t share their addresses on their social media profiles, sometimes criminals can figure out where you live based on clues in your photos.

“We’ll probably give hints: show our mailbox or house number in a photo, show the name of our child’s school, or even leave on geotags and location services that reveal where we are,” she explained.

“Even a photo with a specific school uniform can help people figure out where you live.”

Lena, who is a mother herself, added that photos commemorating the first day of school can tell thieves, predators and sex offenders where your child will be

In addition to thieves seeking to steal your children’s identities, Lena added that posting images of your children online can attract “predators” and “sex offenders,” who can use the “information you provide” to “take care of your child.” ‘.

“Unfortunately, most sex crimes involve an offender who knows the victim. None of us want to think we have potential perpetrators in our social media following, but the inconvenient reality is that many of us do,” she stated.

“When we share information such as a child’s favorite color, dreams and aspirations, you give predators tools to bond with your child.”

She also told Star 999 radio recently: ‘Sometimes the care starts with pictures that parents of their children have shared online. Identifying information can be really dangerous.

“Even as a favorite color, you may not know, but there are predators that look at those things and use the sense of familiarity to familiarize themselves with children. They will do everything they can to do it.’

Lena added to Insider that while she understands that pictures of back to school can bring “joy” to parents, she urged people to think about the “risks.”

She suggested limiting your followers to those you know personally and setting your accounts to private.

Her other advice to parents was to keep details ‘minimal’ and check the ‘background’ of photos to make sure there are no hints about where you live.

She said, “There’s a big difference between posting photos of your kids in a private family group with 20 members and your entire Facebook following with thousands of people you barely know in real life.”

“You can safely post about your kids if you want to,” she also told Star 999. “Be very careful who you share information with.”

Finally, she suggested that if the child is over the age of four, you should get their permission before sharing a photo of them online.

“Ultimately, we must put the best interests of our children first,” she concluded. “This is about respecting their autonomy and their right to privacy and letting them decide – when they’re old enough – what kind of digital footprint they want.”