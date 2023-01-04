Author Fay Weldon who wrote for ITV’s Upstairs Downstairs dies aged 91

<!–

Author Fay Weldon, known for works such as The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil and Praxis, has passed away at the age of 91.

The novelist, playwright and screenwriter’s body of work includes more than 30 novels – as well as short stories and plays written for television, radio and stage, including ITV’s popular drama Upstairs, Downstairs and the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

A family statement said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Fay Weldon (CBE), author, essayist and playwright. She passed away peacefully this morning, January 4, 2023.”

The writer previously told her readers in a statement on her website that she was hospitalized with a broken bone in her back and then suffered a stroke.

Fay Weldon pictured with her son Nick Weldon and grandson Felix Weldon in 1998

Author Jenny Colgan led tributes, describing Weldon as ‘formidable, fierce and wonderful’

Author Jenny Colgan led tributes, describing Weldon as “formidable, fierce and wonderful.”

Born in Britain in September 1931, Weldon grew up in New Zealand and returned to the UK as a child. She studied economics and psychology at the University of St Andrews in Scotland and later received an honorary doctorate from the institution in 1990.

Weldon briefly worked for the Foreign Office in London and as a journalist before taking up employment as an advertising copywriter.

She left this career to focus on her writing and published her first novel, The Fat Woman’s Joke, in 1967.

In addition to her prolific novel career, she also wrote children’s books, non-fiction books and newspaper articles.

She was also one of the writers on the hit drama series Upstairs, Downstairs, which ran from 1971 to 1975, and received an award from the Writers Guild of America for the show’s first episode.

Much of her fiction explores issues surrounding women’s relationships with men, children, parents, and each other, including the novels Down Among The Women (1971) and Female Friends (1975).

Her 1978 novel Praxis was shortlisted for the Booker Prize for Fiction and she later chaired the judging panel for the prestigious prize in 1983.

She published a memoir called Auto Da Fay in 2002 when she was 70.

Weldon also served as a professor of creative writing at Bath Spa University and retired in 2021.

After teaching at the institution for nine years, she was awarded emeritus professor status in recognition of her dedication to the university.

She was made a CBE in 2001 for services to literature on the New Year Honors list.