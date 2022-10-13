Author claims aide Sam Cohen said dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan was like dealing with teens

Royal writer Valentine Low has claimed that Prince Harry’s former aide said dealing with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was like “dealing with teenagers.”

Speaking to Palace Confidential, the author of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown claimed Samantha Cohen, who was a highly regarded courtier, was treated ‘harshly’ by Harry and Meghan before they left the royal family and moved to Montecito.

The author also revealed some behind-the-scenes insight into the fierce tensions that plagued Kensington Palace before Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018.

He also claimed Meghan made “crushing” comments to a royal aide tasked with organizing media coverage of the wedding, telling her: “Look, if there’s anyone else I can get to do it here, I would do it.”

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Valentine Low, who wrote Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, claimed Samantha Cohen was treated ‘harshly’ by Harry and Meghan before they left the royal family and moved to Montecito

The author also revealed some behind-the-scenes insight into the fierce tensions that plagued Kensington Palace before Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018

Samantha was highly regarded in the royal household, having worked for the Queen before moving on to Harry’s team.

Her working relationship with Prince Harry was cordial when she started, Low said.

‘When she started Harry knew her well and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam is an incredible problem solver, she’s a bright personality and she just found it really difficult, he said.

‘She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn’t normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.

Samantha Cohen was loved by the royal household, having worked for the Queen before joining the Sussexes’ team (pictured in 2021)

“She was shouted at by Meghan … she should have said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers,” he claimed.

Low also described the ‘crushing’ phrase the Duchess used to one of her team and went into detail about what he believes really happened during the Tiaragate saga.

‘Problems started before the wedding about all sorts of things,’ he said, ‘the choir, the food.’

A recurring issue was the way the royal family shared details of the event with the press.

“The palace would release details about the cake, the dress, whatever, to keep the media happy,” he explained,

Samantha attended Meghan’s first ever official engagement with the Queen in the town of Widnes in Haltonin 2018

He revealed that the Duchess was not happy with the arrangement and alternative plans were made.

“There was a poor woman who presented an alternative plan and Meghan was really unhappy with the alternative plan,” he continued.

Low than claimed, the duchess told the aide: ‘Believe me, if there was anyone else I could get to do this, I would.’

Low also revealed on the show that Harry’s frustrations with his team also stemmed from the fact that he was keen to make his mark before he expired his ‘shelf life’.

The author claimed the Duke feared the royals were becoming less relevant as they age and move down the line of succession, and was keen to build a lasting legacy before Prince George’s 18th birthday.

Valentine’s book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, published by Headline, is out now and details the Sussexes’ deteriorating relationship with their staff – a ‘row of… decent people’ who had believed in Meghan and ‘would have done anything preferably’ ‘ to help the couple succeed.

The respected courtier was among the guests who attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding on May 19, 2018

Low-key courtiers felt they were being “played” by Meghan, who never intended to stay in the royal family (pictured on her and Harry’s wedding day)

But it claims aides came to believe Meghan’s departure was premeditated and that ‘one of the [her] the concern was whether she would be able to make money for herself’.

A former employee told the author: ‘She wanted to be fired because she was obsessed with that narrative from day one.’

And sources said her team reportedly said of her on repeated occasions, “We were played.”

The book claims staff became convinced the Duchess wanted to show how the institution had failed her – and even felt there was a cynical motive behind her decision to complain to HR bosses, who listened sympathetically but offered no help.

“This was inevitable: HR is there to deal with employee issues, not members of the royal family,” the book says. ‘Meghan would probably have known, so what was she doing there? To lay a trail of evidence would be the cynical answer.’

A former employee told Low: ‘Everyone knew the institution would be judged on her happiness. The mistake they made was thinking she would be happy.’

In her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan emphasized the difference between the Queen and those around her – those she felt denied help when she was in her time of greatest need and perpetuated “falsehoods” about her.