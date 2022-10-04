Author and NHS psychologist ELISABETH LINLEY advises how to navigate unhealthy family dynamics

Many of us know the struggle of dealing with difficult parents.

And with the festive season fast approaching, the prospect of spending days or weeks with them may be looming large in your mind.

Speaking to FEMAIL, author and NHS psychologist Elisabeth Linley explained that the key to solving these complex and sometimes unhealthy family dynamics is to first identify which ones exist in your home.

There are four main types: the over-critical/disapproving parent, the distant parent, the hot and cold parent, and the over-controlling parent/martyr.

Potential tensions can surface when family dynamics established in childhood remain unresolved and continue to influence people long after they have left the parental home.

Here, Elisabeth, whose debut novel Lanesbrough Hall is about trauma from generation to generation, shared her advice on improving relationships for an easier family life.

Author and NHS psychologist Elisabeth Linley shares advice on identifying and coping with difficult parental relationships. Stock photo used

As we all know, parenting doesn’t come with a handbook, and like everything else in life, some people are better at parenting than others.

Sometimes it’s not so much about our actual parenting style as it is about our compatibility with our children, after all we are all people with different personalities and interests.

In other cases, a parenting style may not be appropriate for a particular stage of development.

As you have probably come to realize, this is a very complex and multifaceted topic and it would be impossible to do it justice in one article.

The fact is that our childhood and upbringing, and more importantly our own parenting influences our beliefs about ourselves and others, and those perceptions become the filters through which we interpret every encounter and experience in our adulthood.

I’ll cover some common types of “difficult parents,” but none exactly fit in the box.

Often a parent may exhibit a combination of several of these characteristics, depending on their personality.

The FOUR Types of Difficult Parents (and How to Recognize Them)

THE OVERCRITICAL, Disapproving PARENT

Do you feel that whatever you do is never good enough? Are you not good enough? Sweet enough? Bright enough? Successful enough? Beautiful enough?

The list is long and I suspect you’ve always felt this way, so did your best, trying to appease and please your parents in the hopes that you’d get their love and approval.

THE DISTANT PARENT This type is the opposite of the over-controlling parent. You feel that they are never present, emotionally and/or physically unavailable. They are involved in their own lives and have little or no interest in you, neither in what you do nor in your life. When you try to share something with them, they give you a one-sentence answer, don’t ask questions, and still love to have an hour-long conversation about themselves. You again don’t feel interesting or important enough to get your parents’ attention.

You can’t help but feel hurt, outraged, frustrated and angry with them and yourself for being a constant disappointment.

Alternatively, you may have decided there was no point in trying and living up to their negative expectations of you at every turn – and yet you don’t feel good about yourself.

THE OVERCONTROLLED PARENT / THE MARTYR

Do you feel that when there are disagreements, you are the one to give in? There is no compromise. It’s like your wants and needs don’t matter.

If you dare to argue, you will be closed off by being reminded that you are ungrateful for doing everything for you, sacrificing their lives so that you could…”.

They blame you, shame you, manipulate and have tried to mold you and the situation for so long until you give up the fight and do what they want.

It’s like they own you and your only goal is to make them happy, which becomes a never-ending quest. You do not exist in your own right.

THE HOT AND COLD PARENT

You feel confused about whether your parent loves you or hates you. Every time you deal with them, you feel tense, anxious and hypervigilant.

You have to walk on eggshells, watching everything you do and say, not knowing if you’re going to have to deal with Jekyll or Hyde.

You walk away feeling angry, berating yourself for saying the wrong thing, and preparing for the silent treatment—until you can’t bear it any longer and finally apologize.

How to deal with a difficult parent

You think to yourself – maybe you even tell your parents – for God’s sake, I’m an adult, not a child anymore. You should realize that these interaction patterns probably repeated many times a day for at least 18 years until you reached adulthood.

In addition, the relationship with our parents becomes the blueprint for our adult relationships. We must keep in mind that the way our parents make us feel now, as adults, has been conditioned and tied up in us since childhood. But that doesn’t mean we’re doomed for the rest of our lives.

The problem is that very few people consciously reconsider their relationship with their parents or go to therapy to understand and learn how to change these patterns. So here are some ways you can stop playing the same frustrating and pointless game over and over again.

1. Understand that your parent is someone whose personality has been shaped by their experiences and their own upbringing

They probably won’t change because you want them to. They are unlikely to even consider doing something wrong. If they had, they would act differently.

2. Get rid of the ideal image of a parent in your head

They will never match that image.

3. Don’t try to convince them they’re wrong

No one has ever been improved by being criticized.

4. Take responsibility for yourself

Yes, you have been conditioned your whole life to react in a certain way – but you now have a choice. Stop reacting – because then you have returned to that young, helpless, unloved and angry child who was at the mercy of your parent.

5. Be the adult you are

Take a moment and ask yourself how do I want to deal with this person (who happens to be my parent) in this situation?

6. If you’re struggling to come up with an answer, ask yourself how would you interact with someone like that if they weren’t your parent?

Or if you’re having a hard time being assertive in general, remind yourself how you’d like to handle them.

7. Draw firm boundaries

That is, state your position clearly. This doesn’t mean you have to get into an argument or conflict every time. It means that you stay yourself and let the other be.

Use comments like ‘that’s interesting’; ‘I haven’t thought about that’; ‘thanks for your advice, I’ll see what happens’; ‘I’m sure it will be fine’; ‘I will think about it’. Then change the subject or let them continue.

It doesn’t matter what they say, as long as you know what you want and stay true to yourself.

8. Stop looking for love and affirmation

But to do that, you must first put away the begging bowl you’ve been holding, hoping that one day it will be filled with love and affirmation.

You also need to put aside your fear of rejection.

9. Make different choices and don’t react the way you always do

In fact, you’d say, “I’m not going to play this game anymore.” Once you’ve accomplished that, you’ve managed to break the old patterns that became the default for you and your parent. You have created a new game, with new rules, and if your parent wants to communicate with you, they will have to play this new game too.

10. Be patient and consistent in your approach

Remember that these patterns are well established and take time and effort to change. But with each step, you’re getting closer to becoming your own person and an adult in control of their lives and relationships.

Elisabeth Linley is the author of Lanesbrough Hall