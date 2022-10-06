‘Authentic leaders’ could inspire athletes to curb aggression: study

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Sports coaches who display “authentic leadership qualities” may find that their athletes are less likely to behave aggressively towards competitors, a new study reveals.

Researchers found that such leadership could also increase enjoyment and engagement in sports — both essential attributes in sports because they can impact athletes’ continued participation, which tends to decline as athletes age.

They publish their findings today in Sports exercise and performance psychology, experts from the Universities of Birmingham and Suffolk reveal that athletes who train with coaches who exhibit the qualities of an ‘authentic leader’ are less likely to behave aggressively towards other players by committing deliberate fouls and risk injuring their opponents .

Authentic leadership consists of four components:

Self-awareness – showing understanding of one’s strengths and weaknesses and being aware of their impact on others;

Relational transparency – expressing one’s true thoughts and feelings while minimizing the expression of inappropriate emotions;

Balanced processing of information – objectively considering all relevant information, including the perspectives of their followers, before making a decision; and

Internalized moral perspective – exhibiting behavior consistent with one’s high moral standards, rather than being influenced by external pressures, and thereby behaving ethically in one’s interactions with others.

Co-author Professor Maria Kavussanu, from the University of Birmingham, noted: “Coaches are vital in influencing the development of athletes and should be encouraged to demonstrate authentic leadership – being open to their athletes and involving them in decision-making, while behaving ethically, admitting their mistakes and speaking honestly.

“Our research shows that if a coach exhibits the qualities of an authentic leader, it can have a positive effect on their athletes – increasing athletes’ confidence, dedication and enjoyment and decreasing aggression.

“Sports enjoyment is especially important for continued participation in sport, which tends to decline with age. As such, coaches who engage in authentic behavior can increase their athletes’ enjoyment, with significant positive implications for athletes’ physical and mental wellbeing. “

The first study of its kind involved a total of 129 participants (76 of whom were women). All were sports science students at a British university and amateur athletes competing at a regional level. Using an experimental vignette methodology, researchers examined the effects of authentic leadership on athletes’ confidence, enjoyment, commitment and a range of morally relevant variables – aggression, cheating and guilt for cheating and aggression.

Co-author Ella Malloy, of the University of Suffolk, noted: “When a coach demonstrates the qualities of an authentic leader, athletes are more likely to trust the coach and want to continue to fight for him. In contrast, a coach who shows the behavior The display of an inauthentic leader can diminish the confidence, enjoyment and dedication of the athletes who train under them.”

