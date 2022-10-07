Austria’s president likely to be re-elected as ‘safe’ choice

VIENNA (AP) – Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who was in office during a period of domestic political instability, a global pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine, has campaigned for reelection by presenting himself as the stable option in unstable times.

Voters are generally expected to give Van der Bellen a second term. The main question is whether his victory will come when the country holds the first round of the presidential election on Sunday or whether the elections move to a second round.

Campaign posters from recent weeks featured the incumbent inhabitant of the Vienna presidential palace Hofburg with a red-white-red background – representing the colors of the Austrian flag – and the slogan “The safe choice in stormy times”.

Van der Bellen, who previously belonged to The Greens but is active as an independent, is one of seven candidates running for the presidency. He has the implicit or explicit support of most major parties in Austria, which is partly why his re-election is so likely.

The Greens, the Social Democrats and the liberal Neos have backed him, and the conservative People’s Party refused to recruit a challenger. Of the five parties represented in the Austrian parliament, only the far-right Freedom Party chose to pit a candidate against him – former parliament speaker Walter Rosenkranz, a lawyer.

Other candidates on the ballot include left-leaning, satirical Beer Party’s Dominik Wlazny, known as Marco Pogo, as well as a handful of right-wing and conspiracy-minded candidates such as Michael Brunner of the anti-coronavirus party People Freedom Fundamental. Rights and Gerald Grosz, a former leader of the now-defunct far-right Alliance for the Future of Austria.

Austrian presidents are elected for a six-year term and are the country’s head of state. While the position on paper has significant powers, including signing legislation, firing ministers and dissolving parliament and calling new elections, its powers are rarely used.

Van der Bellen must get 50% of the vote to avoid a second round in November. Opinion polls have consistently placed him above that figure in recent weeks.

Peter Hajek, head of the Vienna-based polling agency Public Opinion Strategies, said the most recent polls place Van der Bellen’s support well above 50%, meaning he’s likely to hit that threshold even if there’s a low turnout. .

“Alexander Van der Bellen indeed holds all the cards,” said Hajek.

As a result, the presidential campaign has been relatively subdued: Van der Bellen has opted for smaller events rather than large-scale gatherings, and he has refused to participate in televised debates with his opponents.

Rosenkranz and other candidates, meanwhile, have used the race as an opportunity to get their messages and campaign rhetoric out, despite the tough odds they face.

Van der Bellen has said he is confident he can win in Sunday’s vote.

“If all goes well, I’ll get more votes than all my six competitors combined,” he said at an event at a Jewish community center this week. “If I don’t get my wish, well, I’ll just win four weeks later. … I do not want that. I want to win this Sunday.”

Van der Bellen was elected president for the first time in 2016 in a close race between him and Norbert Hofer of the PVV. That year, the same year that produced the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom and the election of Donald Trump in the United States, Austria could have elected its first far-right head of state since World War II.

This year, the PVV has capitalized on inflation and rising energy prices to record modest poll gains in recent months. But Van der Bellen has not been able to face such a strong challenge as Hofer did six years ago.

Early election forecasts should be available shortly after polls close at 5pm (3pm GMT) on Sunday.

__

Philipp Jenne in Vienna reported.

PART: