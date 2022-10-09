Austrians vote in presidential election with incumbent set for first-round win

Austria’s liberal president hopes to be re-elected on Sunday without the need for a second vote after a campaign in which he has presented himself as the stable option in uncertain times.

President Alexander Van der Bellen, 78, is seeking a second term after an initial six years in which a succession of domestic political crises has given the head of state unusually high visibility in a role that is often largely ceremonial.

Nearly 6.4 million people in the Alpine country will be allowed to vote in Sunday’s elections.

Polls have shown a big lead for Van der Bellen, who has the implicit or explicit support of the Austrian mainstream parties. The main question is whether he will win outright in the first round or whether a second round will be needed on November 6 against the second-placed candidate.

Of the parties in parliament, only the far-right Freedom Party has put forward a candidate against him – Walter Rosenkranz, a lawyer who is the former leader of her parliamentary faction.

In 2016, Van der Bellen defeated a more prominent Freedom Party candidate, Norbert Hofer, by 53.8% to 46.2% in a runoff election that was repeated by order of the Austrian Constitutional Court.

Hofer’s party had claimed widespread voting irregularities in the first round months earlier that Van der Bellen won with a whisker. The vote was closely monitored in a year that saw the Brexit vote in the UK and the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

There is no sign of such drama this time. Polls over the past few weeks have consistently put Van der Bellen above the 50% he needs to avoid a second round.

“If all goes well, I’ll get more votes than all my six competitors combined,” he said this week. “If I don’t get my wish, well, I’ll just win four weeks later. … I do not want that. I want to win this Sunday.”

Other candidates include left-wing, satirical Beer Party’s Dominik Wlazny, known as Marco Pogo, as well as a handful of right-wing and conspiracy-minded candidates, such as Michael Brunner of the anti-coronavirus control party People Freedom Fundamental Rights and Gerald Grosz, former leader of the now-defunct far-right party Alliance for the Future of Austria.

‘stormy times’

The PVV has capitalized on inflation and rising energy prices to record modest poll gains in recent months. But it was unable to form the strong challenge that Hofer did.

Recent campaign posters for Van der Bellen, which comes from the environmental activist Groen but operates as an independent, bore the slogan ‘The safe choice in stormy times’.

Austria has experienced political disruption in recent years and has had five chancellors during Van der Bellen’s first term in office.

After conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s governing coalition with the Freedom Party collapsed in scandal in 2019, the president appointed an interim cabinet of impartial experts under Brigitte Bierlein, then the head of the Constitutional Court.

Austria’s top politicians again walked in and out of Van der Bellen’s Hofburg Palace last year after Kurz, who had returned to a new government with the Greens, resigned. The country had three chancellors in two months, and Kurz’s successor, Alexander Schallenberg, gave way to current chancellor Karl Nehammer within weeks.

Early election forecasts should be available shortly after polls close at 5pm (1500 GMT) on Sunday, with a preliminary result expected Sunday evening. The ballots will be counted on Monday.

(AP)