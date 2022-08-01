Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha marries his model girlfriend Franziska Reutter

Austrian Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha and his model girlfriend Franziska Reutter tied the knot during a beautiful service in Carinthia.

The 36-year-old aristocrat, whose family was once one of the wealthiest in Austria-Hungary, married 33-year-old Franziska, nicknamed Sissi, last weekend in a picturesque ceremony surrounded by loved ones.

Paul-Anton studied at a boarding school in England and attended St Andrews University before earning a master’s degree at Oxford, while Franziska studied mathematics at the University of Edinburgh before earning a degree in civil engineering.

Franziska, who is also descended from Austrian nobility, wore two elegant dresses for her big day – with her simple bridal gown featuring a flowy skirt, round neckline and a figure-hugging waist.

Paul-Anton studied at a boarding school in England and attended St Andrews University before earning a master's degree at Oxford, while Franziska studied mathematics at the University of Edinburgh before earning a degree in civil engineering.

The blushing bride completed her look with a mottled veil, ornate silver tiara and gold pendant with chain, as well as pearl earrings.

She wore a lavish array of white and cream flowers in her bouquet while holding her dashing husband’s arm in photos shared on social media.

She added a bit of glamorous makeup to her pretty features and kept her hair in a low bun to avoid distraction from the beautiful collection of jewelry on display.

The prince looked equally sophisticated in all his finery, including a gold waistcoat with a blue polka dot tie.

In another image shared online, the couple are greeted by guests wearing colorful flowers and traditional ensembles.

Their wedding reception then seemed to take place in a beautiful white building, with glamorous guests adorning the grounds.

For her second dress, the bride appeared to be wearing a sleeveless white number, with a flowing skirt and minimal detailing.

THE HISTORY OF THE HOUSE OF ESTERHAZY The family of Prince Paul-Anton Esterházy von Galántha was a large landowner in the Austro-Hungarian country. But when the two became separate nations after World War I, the properties were divided into different countries. Land reforms in Hungary confiscated properties of former princes and other noble families. Meanwhile, a reigning family head, Prince Paul, eventually left his entire fortune to his widow Melinda after his death in 1989, rather than the property and land going to his heir, his cousin Prince Anton (1936).

She completed the look with an elegant pair of earrings as she posed with smartly dressed guests in group photos shared with Twitter.

Paul-Anton, the only child of Anton Rudolf Marie Georg Christoph Hubertus Johannes Karl Aglaë, the 13th Prince Esterházy von Galántha and his first wife, Ursula Koenig, and Franziska became engaged in 2021.

The groom was born in Munich on February 18, 1986, while the bride was born on July 6, 1989 in Klagenfurt and is the youngest of four children of Georg von Reutter and Joanna Rowena Christine Doubleday.

In college, the prince reportedly studied business administration and international politics, while also earning a master’s degree focused on Central Eastern Europe.

Speaking to the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung in 2019 about the use of titles, he said: “I never had titles myself and live a completely normal life.

‘Of course these terms are still used. They are historical and date back to a bygone era. However, this goes hand in hand with a close connection to family history.’

His father, Prince Anton, is said to live in a stable in the Eszterháza Palace in Fertőd, Hungary, where he is employed by the state, which now owns the palace, to “play the prince to tourists.”