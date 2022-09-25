Austria 1-3 Croatia: Visitors reach Nations League semi- finals late double

Croatia qualified for next year’s Nations League semi-finals as defender Dejan Lovren marked his return to the team with a rare goal in a comprehensive 3-1 win over relegated Austria in Vienna on Sunday.

Zlatko Dalic’s side needed to match Denmark’s result against France to top the group, and despite the Danes beating the world champions 2-0, second-half goals from Marko Livaja and Lovren ensured the team will challenge for the title next June.

Croatia looked in danger of missing out on qualification as they struggled to break down a resolute home defence.

The visitors got off to the perfect start, taking the lead with a goal from Luka Modric, but Christoph Baumgartner made it a goal apiece minutes later with nine minutes on the clock.

The opening goal was Mordirc’s 23rd international goal and he finished well, taking a touch to control Nikola Vlasica’s pass and firing low into the net.

Both teams pressed to take the lead in what was a good game and Croatia finally took the lead on 69 minutes through Livaja’s back header from Ivan Perisic’s cross.

Lovren, making his first international appearance in nearly a year, scored the third goal for the visitors, who topped Liga A Group 1 with 13 points from six games, one point ahead of second-placed Denmark.

Despite the loss, it was a special night for home striker Marko Arnautovic, who won an Austrian record 104th cap.

In doing so, he moved past Andreas Herzog at the top of the country’s list of most appearances.