Australia’s worst jobs: Finance expert reveals the positions that are NOT worth your time

An Australian financial influencer has shared the country’s top five worst-paying jobs, with factory workers and receptionists among the most undervalued.

Li Liang has listed the jobs he believes underpay their employees based on the number of hours and the amount of effort required to fill the role.

The father is a former physics teacher and offers life, personal growth and economic advice to his followers on social media.

“Here are the top five worst jobs in Australia in terms of pay,” he said in a TikTok video.

An administrative assistant came in at number five and Mr Liang claimed the average salary is just under $48,000 a year.

“These people do everything in the work office,” he said. ‘From planning a flight to arranging a meeting to reserving a table for lunch.

“Ask any manager or supervisor and they’ll say they’d pull their hair out if they didn’t have a good administrative assistant, which means these people are really, really undervalued.”

A shop assistant came in at number four with employees making just over $48,000 a year.

“These people are very important to the customer experience because they are the first faces you see when you walk into a store,” said Mr. Liang.

“Most of the workers here will be young and casual, which means they are very vulnerable to being underpaid.”

Factory workers came in third with an average annual salary of more than $48,000.

“In Australia, with strict labor laws, factory workers are not exploited as much as they are abroad,” Liang said.

“Nevertheless, those strict labor laws don’t stop factory workers from being some of the lowest-paid jobs in Australia.”

Receptionists ranked second with employees making less than $47,000 a year.

“Even though receptionists are super important because they are the face of the company,” said Mr. Liang.

“You’d think companies would value more and pay more to someone who interacts with customers every day over the phone, email, and in person.”

The job that was the worst paid by Mr. Liang belonged to picker-packers who made as much as $46,000 a year.

“These workers are a very important part of the supply chain because they work in a warehouse,” he said.

‘They make sure that what’s in the warehouse gets to where it needs to go on time.’

Top five most underpaid jobs Li Liang claims that the top five worst paying jobs in Australia can only bring in $48,000 a year. It is unclear how Mr. Liang calculated the salaries. Below is a list of the top five worst paying jobs and a comparison of the average salaries calculated by Mr. Liang and the job search engine Seek. Li Liang Administrative Assistant: $48,000 Retail: $48,000 Factory workers: $48,000 Receptionist: $47,000 Picker Packer: $46,000 To search Administrative Assistant: $50,000 to $60,000 Retail: $50,000 to $60,000 Factory worker: $40,000 to $60,000 Receptionist: $50,000 to $60,000 Picker Packer: $50 to $55,000

Social media users were quick to add to the list of vacancies they believed to be underpaid staff.

Among the suggestions were childcare workers, hospitality workers, and call center workers.

Others disagreed with Mr. Liang saying that some of the employees on the list earned far more than the salaries he claimed to be earning.

“You have no idea lmao, pickpackers are at about 75kish,” one wrote.

Another added: ‘Work in a warehouse/factory in the office 77K a year.’

According to job search engine Seek, shop assistants, administrative assistants, factory workers and receptionists can earn up to $60,000 a year on average.

Picker Packers can earn up to $55,000.