Australia’s Word of the Year is revealed – and it exposes a very sad reality in the country

Australia’s word of the year has exposed the sad reality of millions of people across the country struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have selected ‘Colesworth’ as ​​the word of the year for 2024.

The term, which is a portmanteau of Coles and Woolworths, was chosen in reference to anger at the dominance of the two supermarket giants.

The word is a popular phrase on social media and dozens of Australians are using it to vent about rising food prices at both supermarkets.

“We’re tired of paying such high prices for quality food from ColesWorth,” wrote one social media user.

‘Colesworth is ruining my life!’ added another.

ANU National Dictionary Center senior researcher Mark Gwynn said the word has grown in popularity even though it has been used for several years.

“Australians leave the supermarket with less after paying more, but then hear news of massive profits in the supermarket sector,” Mr Gwynn said.

Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) selected Colesworth as their word of the year 2024 in reference to the two supermarket giants (file image)

“The combination of the Coles and Woolworths supermarket names in Colesworth provides a succinct way of referring to both supermarkets while also hinting at the negative aspects of what is perceived as an unfair duopoly.”

The anger over the supermarket giants comes after Sydney-based firm GMP Law filed a lawsuit against Coles and Woolworths last week.

The lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, accuses the companies of using unreliable sales prices against customers.

The case follows separate claims brought by the ACCC against Coles and Woolworths in September for alleged breaches of the Australian Consumer Law.

The competition watchdog accused both supermarkets of misleading consumers by offering reduced prices on hundreds of supermarket products.

The directors of Coles and Woolworths were previously questioned in a Senate inquiry into supermarket prices in April.

ACCC figures revealed that the price of a food basket in Australia increased by 24 per cent between March 2019 and June 2024.

The other words that made the short list this year were breakup, climate trigger, ute tax, and YIMBY (yes in my backyard).

The term break gained popularity after the performance of the Australian athlete Raygun at the Paris Olympic Games.

ANU researchers chose the word ‘Matilda’ as the word of the year for 2023 following the support the Australian women’s football team received last year during their world cup campaign.