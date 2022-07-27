Australia’s top scientist warns of seven ‘megatrends’ that threaten our way of life

Australia’s top scientist has identified seven ‘megatrends’ that need action now to avert threats to our health and way of life.

A report launched Wednesday by CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall says predicting droughts, outwitting wildfires, accelerating vaccine development and stabilizing energy supplies are all possible.

But to keep pace with technological change, the report says Australia will need an additional 6.5 million digital workers by 2025 – a 79 percent increase from 2020.

“There’s a tidal wave of disruption underway, and it’s critical that we take steps now to get ahead of it,” said Dr Marshall.

Global turmoil like the war in Ukraine will have lasting effects, the CSIRO has warned

Artificial intelligence could help tackle some future challenges, such as the emergence of superbugs

The challenges of the next 20 years include superbugs, disrupted global trade, scarce water and food supplies, and an increasingly unstable climate that, according to the report, will threaten our health and way of life.

The war in Ukraine and tension with China are expected to have long-lasting effects, increasing defense spending and affecting security and technology development, trade and supply chains.

But dr. Marshall says Australia can also forge another future and use science to create it.

The currently available technologies could contribute $140-$250 billion to Australia’s GDP by 2025.

“Australia has the highest wind and solar capacity of any developed country and a wealth of essential energy minerals – we can be a leader in fueling the world’s hunger for clean energy,” he said.

Taking action against energy crises is essential to secure a safe and prosperous future for Australia

An unstable climate will threaten our health and way of life, warns CSIRO report

Australia could become a leading producer and exporter of green hydrogen, but significant infrastructure investment and efficiencies are needed to make it commercially viable, the report said.

‘Green metal’ production is seen as another opportunity, with international steelmakers aiming to eliminate emissions from their supply chains.

Australia’s abundance of metals and minerals creates a demand for clean energy technologies and future transportation.

Electric vehicles are expected to be price equivalent to petrol and diesel by 2025, and leading automakers have committed to phasing out the internal combustion engine over the next two decades.

Australia could also use artificial intelligence to solve some of its biggest challenges, but must address the trust issues citizens have about its use.

The rapid adoption of digital and data technologies during the pandemic has meant that many industries and organizations have gone through years of digital transformation over the span of months.

But experts predict that this is just the tip of the iceberg, with the vast majority of digitization yet to happen.

dr. Marshall said the next wave of digital innovation will bring in $10-15 trillion globally.

“Trust in science fueled Australia’s response to COVID-19, and science can help us lead a Team Australia response to the challenges ahead,” he said.