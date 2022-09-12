Australia’s public holiday for Queen’s death sparks chaos from cancelled surgeries to cafe bookings

<!–

Top doctors, businessmen and other Aussies whose plans have been disrupted have lashed out at the National Day announcement next Thursday to honor the Queen’s passing.

While most Australians welcomed the September 22 national day of mourning, announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday, even the Prime Minister admitted Monday morning that many details still need to be worked out.

Mr Albanese told Sunrise that things like fine fares, school closures and public transport timetables will be “worked through” through states and territories in the coming days – but that the day should be like any other public holiday.

It was announced on Sunday that Thursday, September 22, will be a national day of mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth

Mr. Albanese defended hosting the “historic” and “one-off” occasion.

For example, the National Day of Mourning gives the local government the opportunity to organize events in their local communities,” he said.

Professor Steve Robson, the chairman of the Australian Medical Association’s physician lobby group, tweeted his dismay at the sudden announcement of the holiday

Prof Robson said the holiday will affect multiple bookings for medical consultations and procedures

Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson posted a scathing tweet about the sudden announcement.

Prof Robson indicated that the medical system is already under heavy pressure

“Operations and many patient consultations booked that day, at a time when access is difficult. Thank you for dropping this on such short notice,” said Professor Robson.

Responding to a Twitter user who said they booked a relative that day, Prof. Robson tweeted, “It’s very difficult right now to staff hospitals and practices at the best of times.

“An unexpected holiday makes it very difficult to staff hospitals and clinics.”

dr. Melbourne surgeon Eric Levi tweeted that the suddenly announced holiday would affect his patients

Melbourne surgeon Eric Levi strongly supported this argument.

“Patients booked into clinics and theaters will be affected,” he tweeted.

“Our clinics and operating rooms are all heavily overbooked. Canceling, postponing, rearranging is not easy in an overloaded system.’

He also tweeted that “we don’t need another holiday.”

“We can honor a person in a hundred other ways,” he wrote.

“We want to continue our efforts to provide medical care to people who are booked to receive it. Healthcare is currently so overloaded that canceling and rescheduling creates a mess.’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has seen a condolence book signed here for the death of the Queen, defended keeping the ‘historic’ one-off holiday

Business lobby groups also criticized the short notice for the day off.

Alexi Boyd, CEO of Small Business Organizations Australia, said the sudden imposition of a holiday would wreak havoc on many of its members who had already made bookings for the day

“What are they doing now, with less than two weeks’ notice?” Mrs Boyd told them: the Australian.

“Particular concerns are those who rely on tight supply chains and logistics for daily inventory.”

Constitution expert and ardent monarchist Gray Connolly was unimpressed by Prof Robson’s dismay

Paul Zahra, chief executive of the Australian Retailers Association, told The Australian that the holiday “would cause some complication for businesses with store closures and workforce scheduling challenges with many rosters drawn up weeks in advance”.

“There will also be a small but unexpected loss of trade and additional personnel costs, which could impact cash flow for some businesses, especially small businesses,” he said.

“Store opening and closing directions are typically determined by states and territories, and we’re looking forward to their directions early next week so retailers can plan accordingly.”