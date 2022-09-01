Australia’s No. 1 OnlyFans star Anna Paul unrecognisable in throwback photos

Anna Paul is Australia’s biggest earner on OnlyFans.

But her loyal subscribers would struggle to recognize the 23-year-old if they took a deep dive into her Instagram archive.

The mature model looks like a completely different person in photos uploaded a few years ago before she rose to fame as a social media star.

Anna Paul’s loyal OnlyFans subscribers would struggle to recognize the 23-year-old if they took a deep dive into her Instagram archive. (Pictured left in 2022 and right in 2015)

Her changing appearance is likely due to cosmetic injectables, and she has admitted to having some “filler” in her face.

In a photo taken in 2015, Anna wore a noticeably smaller chest in a bikini.

The TikTok influencer has previously denied ever going under the knife after being questioned by a follower during an Instagram Q&A in May.

“I’ve never had cosmetic surgery,” she said.

Anna went on to say she only had some “filler” on her face before sharing a picture of where she was getting the injections.

“My face is literally a moon,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve scribbled where I have filler.”

Anna has four million followers on TikTok and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The brunette is the No. 1 OnlyFans artist in Australia, surpassing adult stars like Renee Gracie, Jem Wolfie and Hayley Vernon.

In March, Anna came out as bisexual and told fans that she was open to dating of any gender.

Anna is the sister of ‘crypto bro’ Atis Paul, 21, who was in a relationship until recently with fellow OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa.

She is known for showing off her wealth on social media.

The stunner recently took fans on a tour of her Gold Coast mansion, which has a $100,000 rock wall, private movie theater and 10-car garage.

She also live blogged her $9,000 United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles in February this year.

Anna has previously spoken about how her family struggled to make ends meet before getting rich thanks to social media.

She claimed the Pauls once lived on just $30 a week, drove around in an old van, and didn’t even have seats, so they had to sit on “milk crates.”

Anna (left) is the sister of ‘crypto bro’ Atis Paul, 21, who was until recently in a relationship with fellow OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa (right)

Anna’s internet fame translated to the real world over the weekend when wild images surfaced of the star’s busy event in Perth, which had to be shut down by police due to the chaos of the crowd.

It was the last stop on Paul’s national tour as part of her collaboration with sportswear brand STAX.

Chaos broke out at the fan meet-and-greet event at Perth’s Hay Street Mall on Sunday, with huge crowds of teenagers flocking to see the star.

Passionate fans chanted Paul’s name as they filled the street, while one enthusiastic fan even brought a pony to the event.

Police said they were forced to intervene after tensions began to boil among the crowd and the jumping in line resulted in several people collapsing and requiring medical attention.

Officers tried to disperse the passionate fans.

“Due to the size of the crowd and the lack of appropriate security and other event planning to cope with the larger-than-expected crowd, and in consultation with store management, the event was closed and police began dispersing the crowd from the area” said a police spokesman.

Fans lined up for the event at 8am.

One person claimed that fans camped overnight to meet the star.

“I got there at 2am and got to see her, but only for a split second and could hardly say anything, but still very grateful. So sad it was cancelled,’ said one.

Anna quickly returned to social media after the chaos, apologizing for the event’s cancellation and saying she had tried to work with police to bring it under control.