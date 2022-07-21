Australia’s Next Top Model star Simone Holtznagel flashes her bra in a see-through top

She is madly in love with her new boyfriend Jono Castano.

And love sure looks good for Australian Next Top Model star Simone Holtznagel.

The stately stunner caught the eye as she left her hotel for lunch in Sydney on Thursday, dressed in a very chic all-black ensemble.

The lady is a vampire! Simone Holtznagel flashed her bra in a sheer top on Thursday as she left for Sydney

The 31-year-old flashed her bra in a sheer black animal print top along with black silk pants.

She topped the ensemble with a black blazer and carried a black Chanel quilted handbag.

Simone’s vampy look was completed with a swipe of burgundy lipstick, heavy black eyeliner and rouge.

She wore her blond locks in a high knot and smiled for the camera as she left her hotel.

Simone recently went public with her personal trainer Jono.

The couple has gone notoriously private about their relationship since they first got together earlier this year.

Simone confirmed earlier this month that she was in love with the handsome buff trainer on a night out.

“There’s no better way to say happy birthday than to say you mean so much to me Simone Holtznagel,” Jono wrote.

The stately stunner caught the eye as she left her hotel in a very chic all-black ensemble

“I am grateful for every moment we spend together, and I wish that our happiness never ends,” he added.

Other photos showed the couple dining out and in numerous cafes for breakfast.

“I love you,” Simone replied in the comments.

Simone has only appeared on Jono’s Instagram once.

The post in question shared a photo of the couple together with a love heart below the image.

The pair have surprisingly kept tight-lipped about their romance, aside from a handful of social media posts.

Simone’s vampy look was completed with a swipe of burgundy lipstick, heavy black eyeliner and rouge

However, the relationship between the genetically blessed celebrities is going full steam ahead.

They confirmed their romance in May, when they were seen closing lips at a Mimi’s in Coogee.

Mimi’s is a celebrity hotspot owned by Justin Hemmes, who is in a relationship with Simone’s sister Madeline.

Simone then referred to the hunky PT as “my love” in an Instagram post last month.

It came after Jono’s breakup with wife Amy, but the couple remain on good terms and still co-own Acero gym in Sydney.

Simone is madly in love with her new boyfriend Jono Castano