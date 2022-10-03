Australia’s ‘Mr Universe’ Calum von Moger slashed a man’s tire in Melbourne road rage attack

An Australian bodybuilder and former Mr. Universe was ‘fearful’ for his own safety when he pulled out a knife and slashed the tires of a stranger he had just rear-ended in his car, a court has heard.

Looking a shadow of his former self, Calum von Moger, 31, pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday to a string of charges for the terrifying attack on his unsuspecting victim.

Moger, a three-time World Fitness Federation ‘Mr Universe’ winner and actor who once played Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, had still been the size of a house in January when he allegedly acted out of fear towards his victim.

Von Moger played a young Arnold Schwarzenegger (pictured together) in the 2018 film Bigger and has been dubbed ‘Arnold 2.0’ in the bodybuilding world

Von Moger leaves court in Melbourne with his mother Ingrid. Gone are the giant muscles that made him a star

Calum von Moger when he appeared in court in May on drug charges

In May, von Moger shocked his legion of fans when he fell from a two-story building.

Just weeks later, he appeared in court with his arm in a sling, where it was revealed that he admitted to taking so many steroids that he could no longer produce testosterone naturally.

He then pleaded guilty to possessing a variety of drugs, including testosterone, cannabis and about two grams of methamphetamine.

The star had been suffering from severe depression at the time of the incident, which left him with injuries to his spine, face and neck.

Von Moger’s attorney, Bernard Campigli, delivered a similar tale of woe on his client’s behalf on Monday.

The court heard that von Moger had plowed his Ford Ranger into the back of his victim’s Kluger about 9.30pm on Millers Road in Altona North, west of Melbourne.

When his shocked victim engaged von Moger, the big von Moger pulled out a knife and stabbed the man’s tire before fleeing.

When the police caught up with him a short time later, they found a treasure trove of nasty weapons, including a tomahawk, an ax handle, knuckle dusters and a hunting knife.

They also found a dodgy license plate that was covered in blood.

Sir. Campigli claimed that von Moger had been anxious on the road after being involved in “car wrecks” with firearms while living in the United States.

‘(The victim) did indeed come out and confront Mr von Moger. But Mr von Moger was quite scared at the time,” he said.

‘Sir. von Moger was quite scared of what (the victim) might do, so that’s why he punctured the tire and left the scene.’

The Australian bodybuilder had pumped himself with so much testosterone over the years that he can no longer produce it naturally

The home where Von Moger fell from the second floor of this home

Bodybuilder Calum von Moger, 31, reportedly fell through a window on May 6 and injured his spine

The court heard that von Moger also had another incident on the roads in November last year.

While no weapons were involved on that occasion, the court heard von Moger hit a car with his Harley Davidson motorcycle in trendy South Yarra and took off.

He was only caught because his victim gave chase and took a picture of him which he plastered on social media in the hope that he would be recognised.

The former bodybuilder turned himself in to police over the incident days after he appeared in court on May 26.

Supported by his mother Ingrid in court, Mr Campigli said his client remained on the road to recovery after a shocking period in which his support dog had also died.

Sir. Campigli asked the court to spare von Moger a sentence in the hope that he can continue to travel to and from the United States, where he plans to work.

While the assault charges were dropped, von Moger pleaded guilty to damaging property, weapons and careless driving.

The case was adjourned until next month to allow von Moger’s victims to make impact statements to the court.

During his last hearing, the tragedy of von Moger’s desire to make it in the world of bodybuilding was revealed.

Police had picked him up with an illegal stash of testosterone, needles, three containers of cannabis oil, another bag of white crystal powder and an assortment of prescription drugs, including Viagra.

Moger (pictured with a friend) released his own documentary titled Calum von Moger: Unbroken on Netflix in 2019

Von Moger was caught driving an unregistered car that was loaded with illegal drugs

During his interview, von Moger claimed that one of his comrades must have possessed meth.

‘I found that deal bag in the back and freaked out because I don’t use it. I knew it belonged to someone so I put it in my purse to either give it back or throw it away,” he said.

‘The shoulder bag is not mine. I drove friends around all weekend and they used drugs and left it. It is not mine, but I know I was in possession of it.’

But he admitted to using testosterone for the past 10 years.

“I no longer produce it naturally and need it to be normal,” von Moger told police.

‘I use testosterone weekly to keep my levels stable. I use the cannabis oil to help me relax and sleep.’

Von Moger claimed he also used Viagra – a prescription drug predominantly used to improve erectile function – while ‘competing’.

The Australian’s first acting appearance was in 2017 for the film Generation Iron 2, but he is best known for his portrayal of a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film Bigger

Von Moger has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, and many pay tribute to the bodybuilder and wish him a speedy recovery

Slades & Parsons Bernard Campigli (left) leaves court with von Moger and his mother

Von Moger’s love for bodybuilding began at the age of 14 when he began training with his brother in Victoria

The court heard that von Moger spent a night behind bars after his arrest, which appeared to be a ‘sobering experience’.

But when news of his problems became known within the bodybuilding community, von Moger’s mental health took another leap.

‘There was a lot of online hate. If you Google Mr. von Moger’s name, it comes up with a number of YouTube videos commenting on his supposed decline, which is very stressful for him and didn’t help his drug use,” Mr. Campigli said at the time.

Von Moger was ordered to pay $500 to the justice fund for these crimes.

He may not be so lucky again in November.

LIFELINE 13 11 14