Australia’s most powerful business leaders look VERY bored at Anthony Albanese’s jobs, skills summit

Anthony Albanese has called his Job and Skills Summit a huge success – but it wasn’t all fun and games for the 140 participants.

Many of Australia’s most prominent business, political and trade union leaders looked at times tense – and even downright bored – as they delivered countless speeches at Parliament House Great Hall on Thursday and Friday.

The boss of packaging company Visy, Anthony Pratt, which is worth $15 billion, was at one point photographed with his head in his hands and eyes closed.

Alan Joyce, the pressured Qantas chief, was caught tapping his phone while chief scientist Cathy Foley stared wistfully at the horizon.

The atmosphere was so sterile that AFR political editor Phil Coorey described the summit as a two-day version of The Drum, a sometimes dry ABC panel show on current affairs.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said he saved himself the boredom by skipping the summit altogether.

“Sitting there with some CFMEU crook is not my idea of ​​a fun day out,” he said, referring to one of Australia’s most militant unions.

However, the government has made every effort to point out that there were some important results of the summit.

Chief among these was the announcement that Australia will increase the influx of permanent migrants to 195,000 this fiscal year, up by 35,000, in a bid to help businesses and industries combat widespread staff shortages and reduce dependence on short-term workers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has closed national borders for nearly two years, and along with an exodus of holiday workers and foreign students, companies have struggled to find staff to keep their heads above water.

“It makes no sense to bring people in, have them for a few years and then get a new cohort to adapt to the Australian work environment,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on the margins of the summit.

“We want people… to have a mortgage, start a family, join the Australian family. Migration is part of our story.’

The increase will come into effect for the current fiscal year ending June 2023 and will largely align Australia’s immigration target with the annual cap of 190,000 in effect between 2013 and 2019.

That level was cut by 15 percent to 160,000 a few months before the rise of Covid-19 to ease congestion in the city.

The unemployment rate in Australia is now at its 50-year low of 3.4 percent, but labor shortages have contributed to rising inflation that has pushed real wages down.

“Covid offers us, on a scale, an opportunity to reform our immigration system that we will never get back. I want us to seize that opportunity,” Home Secretary Clare O’Neil said at the summit.

What was announced at the summit? 1. An additional $1 billion in joint federal funding for free TAFE by 2023 and accelerated delivery of 465,000 free TAFE seats; 2. A one-time income credit that allows Retirees who want to work to earn an additional $4,000 during this fiscal year without losing any of their pension; 3. More flexible use of $575 million in the National Housing Infrastructure Facility to invest in social and affordable housing and attract funding from pension funds and other sources of private capital; 4. Modernizing labor relations laws in Australia, including to make negotiations accessible to all workers and businesses; 5. Amendments to the Fair Work Act to improve access to flexible work arrangements, make unpaid parental leave more flexible, and strengthen workers’ protections against discrimination and harassment; 6. Improving access to jobs and training pathways for women, First Nations people, regional Australians and culturally and linguistically diverse people, including equal opportunities for training places, 1,000 digital apprenticeships in the Australian public service and other measures to tackle barriers to employment Reduce; 7. An increase in the permanent cap of the migration program to 195,000 in 2022-23 to help reduce widespread, critical staff shortages; and 8. Extending visas and easing work restrictions for international students to strengthen the skilled workforce pipeline and provide additional funding to solve the visa backlog

Employment Secretary Tony Burke identified issues with the Fair Work Act that he hoped to address immediately.

These include providing better access to flexible work arrangements and unpaid parental leave so that families can share work and care responsibilities.

Mr. Burke wanted to make the ‘overall better off’ test also ‘simple, flexible and fair’.

The government has also committed to establishing a forum to bring unions, businesses and government together to solve construction industry problems, such as mental health and safety issues.

He pointed to areas of ongoing work, including improving the reward system.

Both unions and business groups agreed that the industrial relations system is failing workers and companies, but the prospect of stimulating multi-sector bargaining remains a sticking point.

To get wages moving, Sally McManus, head of the Australian Council of Trade Unions, said the country needed new modern options beyond corporate negotiations, including multi-employer or industry-wide negotiations.

Business Council of Australia chairman Tim Reed reiterated the organization’s preference to focus on closing negotiations at the enterprise level.

“If we really want real wages to grow sustainably, we need to make consistent productivity improvements,” he said.

A group has now been set up to bring together the agricultural sector, trade unions and government to tackle the labor shortage crisis.

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt announced on Friday the creation of the partnership, which will begin advancing some of the agreements emerging from the Jobs and Skills Summit to ensure the sector gets its ‘fair share’.

Senator Watt said it was important to instill the spirit of collaboration from the top to solve the industry’s challenges.

“(This will) ensure that farmers can get the workers they need and that farmers are protected and respected in their work.”

National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) president Fiona Simson praised the government for the concerted approach but said an additional 9,000 regional places included in the lifting of the permanent migration limit for skilled workers would not meet the needs of the sector.

“It’s not (enough), but we have to keep focusing on the results,” she said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers ruled out the government’s signature childcare policy being pushed forward from mid-2023 to get women into work faster, after gender equality in the workforce was spotlighted on day one.

“We wanted to make sure that one of the big focuses of this job summit was the untapped economic potential of Australian women who would work more and earn more if we made it easier for them to do that,” he told The Ten’s The Project .

“We would like to fund some of these ideas sooner than we are now, but the reality is we can’t afford it… and instead it will start in July as we originally planned.”