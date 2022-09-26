Australia’s most expensive basket and its contents revealed.

The luxury basket is made by the Australian company Hampers Galore

Other luxury items include Moët Rose Imperial Champagne and more goodies

Australia’s most expensive basket and its extravagant contents have been unveiled, including a 2.50-carat white gold diamond bracelet and Moët Rosé Imperial Champagne.

The hindercurated by Australian family-owned company Hampers Galore, it sells for a staggering $5,900, plus shipping.

The complete contents of the luxury basket include a Michael Arthur 2.50 carat diamond tennis bracelet, Moët Rosé Imperial Champagne and Honey Homewares Silky Eye Mask as well as some hand-picked treats.

Customers will receive a Summer Salt Body Crystal Facial Roller and Empire Australia Aromatherapy Body Cream.

For those with a sweet tooth, the basket is also filled with sweet treats, including Chocolatier Pure Indulgence Chocolates, Melbourne Cocoa Artisan Chocolate Block.

The luxury goodies are wrapped in tissue paper and delivered in a sleek black box, ‘making it the perfect I love you gift or a basket she’ll remember forever’.

“We always want to add an element of surprise and delight with our hampers, and what better way to surprise someone close to you than with a diamond tennis bracelet,” said Hampers CEO Ash Hewawasam.

The company has received some positive reviews online.

“Great product, great website, delivery on time and daughter-in-law has already mocked it,” said one man.

‘Very happy with the Hampers Galore basket, easy to order online and looked great!’ said another fan.

“Thanks for sending the basket, the recipient said it was beautiful,” said one woman.