Australia's first Islamic bank granted a license

Australia will see its first Islamic bank open for business in a major step forward for the country’s 800,000 Muslim population.

Islamic Bank Australia has been granted a restricted license by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority – the first of its kind Down Under.

The introduction of the bank means that Muslims, who cannot pay or receive interest due to their religion, can now achieve their goal of owning a home.

Islamic Bank Australia will offer a range of services to Muslim customers, including home finance, savings and everyday accounts.

It will conduct a test run with a small number of clients before going public, with 8,000 people already on the waiting list.

The bank’s chief executive Dean Gillespie said its housing finance model would be “shared ownership”, meaning customers would be charged rent while living under the bank’s share of the property rather than paying interest.

‘[The customer] could start with a 20 per cent deposit… that means they would start owning 20 per cent of the house and the bank would own the other 80 per cent,’ he said.

‘What we allow [the customer] to do is to buy more shares of that property over time.’

The tenant’s share of the property increases as they pay rent, until they become the full owner of the home.

Under Islamic belief, the bank is also prohibited from dealing in sectors including alcohol and gambling.

Gillespie said they would also only do business with companies that promote climate-friendly policies.

“We hear stories of people keeping money under the bed or in the safe at home because they haven’t been comfortable putting it into the conventional banking system,” he said.

‘It’s something we really hope to rectify.’

The bank has also had significant interest from non-Muslims, with people preferring the rental system rather than accruing interest.

‘We constantly get inquiries from Australian expats who have lived in the Middle East … and have used Islamic [finance] products,” he said.

‘They get on our waiting list and say, ‘we just really like the ethical nature of the products’.’

Islamic Bank Australia’s limited license allows it to test products with a small number of customers for up to two years before applying for a full license.

The bank has set a target for 2024 to be listed on the stock exchange. It is expected that there will be more than one million Muslims living in Australia by that date.

“There are already six or seven different Islamic banks in the UK … but there is nothing like it in Australia,” Mr Gillespie said.