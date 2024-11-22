Australia’s hottest WAG Chelsea Becirevic reveals her diet secrets as she laps up luxury offseason with her footy star boyfriend

Chelsea Becirevic has given her fans an insight into how she maintains her appearance as she debuts her day at the plate while enjoying a dream off-season with fellow AFL star Ivan Soldo.

The couple made a splash at the Melbourne Cup, enjoyed a stay at luxury Qualia resort on Hamilton Island, stayed in a stunning penthouse on the Gold Coast and revealed they are purchasing a new property in Adelaide in an exclusive chat with Daily Mail Australia.

Now Becirevic, who said she thinks it’s “sweet” to be known as the country’s sexiest WAG, has discovered some of her keys to staying fit with her carefully chosen meals for the day.

He often posts photos and videos from the gym while training hard to stay in shape, and now he has proven that he makes those hours count by keeping his body fueled with very healthy meals.

Her Instagram video shows her eating three hard-boiled eggs for breakfast, along with two slices of avocado toast.

From there, he stops by to snack on a cup of Greek yogurt while taking in the view from his apartment high up on the Gold Coast, before grabbing a healthy poke salad for lunch.

Footy WAG Chelsea Becirevic (pictured) has given her followers a glimpse into her super healthy eating habits

Chelsea starts her day with plenty of protein and avocado, so she also gets a dose of healthy unsaturated fats, folate, and magnesium.

She then drinks a matcha green tea to help her eat dinner, which consists of a salad, a small steak, a spoonful of mashed potatoes, and a can of Coke Zero.

Becirevic gave his 67,000 followers more insight into his life in a Q&A earlier this month.

She revealed that she and Soldo are excited to move into a new home in Adelaide “in a few weeks” after she spent months in Dubai pursuing a career as a stewardess, and revealed that one of her beauty secrets is wearing hair extensions with plot.

‘I have been wearing extensions for the last seven years. “Honestly, I feel bald now without them,” she said.

‘I used to use tapes but I prefer wefts, especially since Dubai, my hair was very damaged after living there. The water destroyed my hair.’

In that same Q&A session, Becirevic dropped a bombshell about his time working for Emirates Airlines after confessing that living in Adelaide had “been a struggle for me” and that the city “just isn’t for me permanently,” raising eyebrows. eyebrows, but within four months, they went down again after the measure did not work.

Becirevic said she returned because she “hated” being in a long-distance relationship with Soldo and “missed Australia so much.”

However, she revealed a new reason for her career decline in a Q&A with her 67,000 Instagram followers this week.

Becirevic and her Port Power star boyfriend Ivan Soldo (pictured on Derby Day) will soon move into a new home in Adelaide.

The WAG footballer’s dinner includes another dose of protein from a small steak, some onion puree and a Coca-Cola… Zero, of course.

When a fan asked if Emirates airline has a ‘toxic’ work environment, she didn’t mince her words and replied: ‘Toxic af (like fuck) IYKYK (if you know, you know). It’s a shame, honestly.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Becirevic for comment.

An Emirates spokesperson said: “We do not comment on former Emirates employees.”

When she first announced her return home, the 24-year-old said: “I made some amazing friends in Dubai and I’m so glad I did, even during the short time I was there.” I miss you girls.’

He also said the job at Emirates was “fun while it lasted.”

“It’s a great way to meet so many different people and have a little fun,” he added.

‘If you want to travel, it’s a great way to do it. But he’s definitely very glamorous online.

“But I was very homesick and found work very isolating.”