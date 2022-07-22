Australia’s Got Talent star Jack Vidgen looks unrecognisable as he unveils his shock new look

He has changed his appearance over the years after undergoing several makeovers.

And Jack Vidgen unveiled a shocking new look on Thursday as he left a hotel in Sydney.

The Australia’s Got Talent star, 25, revealed his shorter, darker blonde hair as he headed to an event in a bright ensemble.

Jack Vidgen revealed his shocking new look when he lit a cigarette in a flaming red Camilla outfit outside the Sydney hotel

Jack stood out in a flaming red floral Camilla-modified women’s clothing outfit worth nearly $1500.

It appeared that Jack had made some adjustments to his shirt – which appears to be a shorter version.

The reality star was holding a cigarette in his hand when he met a friend at the front.

Meanwhile, Jack is lucky to be alive after a drug overdose last year.

The Voice star now attends Narcotics Anonymous gatherings and is determined to stay sober, revealed at Carla From Bankstown’s OMG brother podcast this month.

“I have a history of substance abuse. I think that’s definitely the result of trauma,” said Jack, who spent six weeks in a Sydney rehabilitation center in 2020.

Jack became emotional when he recalled the moment his drug abuse spiraled out of control after a six-month sobriety in 2021.

“I essentially overdosed and I’m very lucky I didn’t die,” he admitted.

‘when I wrote’ [my 2021 single] Goodbye, it was when I decided to get sober. That was last year, and since then I’ve been sober for six months and then I started drinking again.’

Jack continued, “And then things got a little hectic again. I’ve never been an alcoholic, but that’s where it always starts [with alcohol] for me and it doesn’t stop there.

“Maybe not always, but the chaos builds.”

Jack has returned to a sober life since his life-threatening overdose and now regularly attends Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

“To really be with you, I go to Narcotics Anonymous meetings. I do that kind of thing because I think it helps me in a disciplinary way,” he said.

“Just to have something I can go to and it reminds you where things can come, and to hear people’s stories and share where you are. I find it very powerful.’

He later spoke of his determination to put his past drug abuse behind him.

‘I’m sober now. I don’t know if alcohol will keep me sober forever, I haven’t decided yet – or if I want to. But for now I know I need to be sober. I want clarity in my life. I want peace,’ he said.

“I want to live authentically and I find that I am currently sober from the alcohol and everything else is what needs to be done now. It’s a matter of day to day.’

Jack was admitted to a substance abuse rehabilitation center in August 2020.

He was treated for six weeks at the South Pacific Private clinic in Curl Curl, north Sydney, The Daily Telegraph reported at the time.

“Jack has been in the public eye for literally ten years now and it hasn’t always been easy,” a source said in December 2020.

“He’s had countless setbacks, but he’s still shown his determination not just to get through as an artist, but to use his life experience as a source of inspiration for his music.”

Jack rose to fame as a baby-faced teenager in Australia’s Got Talent in 2011.

After winning the show, Jack released two successful albums and even reached number 3 on the ARIA charts with his single Yes I Am.

After parting ways with record label Sony Music Australia in 2014, he tried his luck in Los Angeles for a year before returning to Sydney.

He mostly stayed out of the limelight until appearing as a contestant on The Voice in 2019, which kickstarted his career.