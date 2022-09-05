Australia’s Got Talent: Kate Ritchie is impressed by half-naked acrobat

<!–

Kate Ritchie is impressed by a handsome, half-naked acrobat in a new trailer for Australia’s Got Talent.

The former Home and Away star heard Ukrainian acrobat Oleg Tatarynov say after his performance: “We couldn’t take our eyes off you.”

Kate is one of four judges alongside Shane Jacobson, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams on the new season.

In the trailer, all judges express their unequivocal admiration for the daring acrobat who is 178 cm tall and weighs 72 kg.

“You’d think you’ve seen it all before, but you haven’t. Australia, get ready,’ Kate exclaims into the footage.

“Australia, get ready to be blown away,” Alesha added, before broadcasting footage of her comments after the performance.

‘I absolutely loved it, it was spectacular; speechless. Brilliant, brilliant audition,” she is heard to say.

Meanwhile, David was equally impressed by Oleg’s breathtaking acrobatics: ‘What you’re doing is unbelievable’. I’ve never seen such an act.’

Shane also praised Oleg: ‘What you are doing is unbelievable’. Just blown away.’

Oleg, 24, is no stranger to reality TV talent shows that have appeared on GotTalent France, Supertalent Croatia, GotTalent Spain and TuSiQueVales Italia.

The 2022 Australia’s Got talent jury: Shane Jacobson (pictured left), Alesha Dixon (in pink), Kate Richie and David Walliams (pictured right)

The incredible performer smiles softly in humility as the audience and judges all rise in applause.

The upcoming tenth season of Australia’s Got Talent will premiere on Seven in October.