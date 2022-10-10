Australia’s Got Talent: Kate Ritchie gets emotional as she makes long-awaited debut

Kate Ritchie made her highly anticipated debut on Sunday at the premiere of Australia’s Got Talent.

The former Home and Away star, 43, showed a softer side of herself as she shone on the star-studded panel.

The softer side of the mother-of-one was shown when she got a little emotional when she saw an act that involved fathers and their daughters.

Kate Ritchie, 43, (pictured) got emotional as she made her long-awaited debut as a judge at the premiere of Australia’s Got Talent on Sunday night

Kate spoke to the young girls, ages two to six, as they prepared to perform on stage in ballet tutus and crowns.

“Hello girls, welcome to the stage,” Kate cooed. ‘Is this all of you? We’re just starting to celebrate you?’

As the girls danced alongside their fathers, Kate was blown away, to the sweet surprise of the studio audience.

The ballerinas moved and waved to Mariah Carey’s classic hit, Hero, often “leaning” on their father.

The ballerinas moved and waved to Mariah Carey’s classic hit, Hero, often “leaning” on their father. The live studio audience loved the act

The TV star later told the act how impressed she was with them, saying, “That was absolutely beautiful, thank you for filling our hearts.”

The children’s author then joked with the girls about the surprise: ‘You girls are very cheeky because you kept a very big secret.

“We didn’t expect all these handsome dads to come on the podium. It must be wonderful to be up there with your beautiful daughters.’

Kate looked calm and composed when she first sat on the jury after admitting she was “nervous” about the role.

The star has had a tumultuous time after being caught drink-driving in August.

Kate was stopped by police at 2:45pm on Heffron Rd in Pagewood in August for a random breath test in her blue Subaru station wagon.

Ritchie tested positive by the roadside and was immediately arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station where she underwent a secondary breath analysis.

She gave a positive reading of 0.06, just a shadow above the legal limit of 0.05.

She later apologized and was reportedly fined $600 on the spot and banned from driving for three months.

The former soap star was previously married to retired NRL player Stuart Webb, with whom she shares a daughter, Mae.