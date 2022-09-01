Australia’s five worst performing superannuation funds revealed: Westpac BT AMG Lifetime Energy

The country’s five worst-performing pension funds have been revealed and millions of Australians have to take their money elsewhere.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) tested 69 funds against the sector benchmark and five underperformed, while four failed the test for the second time.

The bottom five were Westpac Group’s Retirement Wrap, BT Super’s Retirement Wrap, Energy Industries Superannuation Scheme Balanced MySuper, Lifetime One’s Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund and AMG Super.

The regulator took into account the costs, fees and performance of each fund over the past five years and compared the results to MySuper – the default option for those who do not choose a specific pension fund such as Rest, Hostplus or AwareSuper.

APRA said four of the super-funds had failed the test for the second time and are no longer allowed to take on new clients.

“The four products that failed the test for the second time are now closed to new members,” the regulator said in a statement.

“Of those four products, three were offered by administrators with plans to exit the industry.”

These three funds have until September 28 to tell their clients to move their investments elsewhere.

Westpac Group’s Retirement Wrap failed for the first time, while the remaining four failed a second time – some failed twice in two years.

The 500,000 Aussies whose pensions are currently invested in one of the three funds are advised to transfer their funds and can be assisted in transferring their funds to MySuper.

MySuper products are the standard products offered by super funds and in this the retirement money of the majority of the population is invested.

Average Aussies’ super by tax bracket AVERAGE SUPER YEAR BALANCE: $145,388 $18,200 OR LESS: $143,479 $18,201 TO $37,000: $92,490 $37.001 TO $90,000: $116,698 $90,001 TO $180,000: $249,830 $180,000 OR MORE: $575,470 NO TAX REPORT: $99,468 Australian tax authorities figures for 2019-20

Martin Fahey, CEO of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), said three quarters of the population belong to an APRA-elected fund — which has seen an overall improvement in the most recent performance test.

Mr Fahey said: 7News regular performance tests removed the funds that were not performing and eventually saw that Aussies saw better returns on their super.

In total, 44,000 funds failed for the first time and 559,000 accounts failed for the second time.

Mr Fahey said the BT Superfund, owned by Westpac, had failed for the second time and had skewed results due to the large number of customers.

“What we have is a very large fund, BT, which has taken care of a very large number of accounts,” he said.

“When you take that out, the numbers are even more astonishing than they are.”

There were 13 million member accounts that passed the super performance test.

It comes just weeks after new data from the tax office revealed that the average Aussie doesn’t have nearly enough money to retire — with a typical balance of just $145,388.

This is well below the $535,000 recommended by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (AFSA) for those retiring at age 67.

Few of the wealthiest Australians, earning more than $180,000 a year, had more than the recommended retirement savings, while those with mediocre and average salaries were well below par.

It comes amid a national debate about how much money Australians need to retire.

Figures from the Australian tax office showed that the average worker had an average balance of $145,388 in fiscal year 2019-20. Men had an average balance of $161,834, compared to $129,506 for women.

Both levels are well below $164,000 ASFA recommends that a person should have saved by age 40 to meet their comfortable retirement savings goal of $535,000 for homeowners who reach the old retirement pension at age 67.

Meanwhile, workers in the highest tax bracket, over $180,000, had an average super-balance of $575,470 — making them the only group to exceed ASFA’s retirement recommendation.

Middle and slightly below-average incomes, in the $37,000 to $90,000 tax bracket, had an average super balance of $116,698.

This covered the median, taxable salary of $63,882, including $74,559 for men and $52,798 for women, with the figures including both full-time and part-time employees.

Those in the $90,000 to $180,000 category — including average full-time employees of $90,917 — had average retirement savings of $249,830.