Australia’s fittest man: James Newbury reveals surprising tip on how to get fit and ripped at gym

A fitness fanatic and triathlete has revealed his surprising tip on how to get ripped: make sure you don’t lift too much weight at the gym.

James Newbury, from Adelaide, has won the prestigious title of ‘Australia’s fittest man’ four times and does 12 workouts a week.

Speaking to FEMAIL, the 32-year-old — who follows a vegan diet — said he often sees people going too hard and too fast at the gym — leading to crashing results.

“The biggest mistake I’ve seen people make is lifting too heavy too early,” he said.

‘It is important to master the technique first, then add the intensity and the load increase.

“My two golden rules are to perfect the basics and also to be consistent – strength and conditioning improvements are almost guaranteed.”

James also revealed that he mixes up swimming, running, deadlifts, handstands and muscle-ups during his workout, with an average week seeing him do 12 sessions.

“It’s a great mix of triathlon, CrossFit, strongman, bodybuilding and basically any recreational sport I can expose myself to.

“I just love going out and competing.”

If you’re hoping to build muscle, James recommends eating a lot and following a progressive overload program — meaning you’re in a calorie surplus.

Jmaes adds that those who want to lose weight should find a sport or hobby they enjoy to avoid living a sedentary life

“As a result, your muscles are slowly more exposed to weight gain, number of repetitions or training frequency to gain strength and muscle growth.”

He said those who want to lose weight should find a sport or hobby they enjoy to avoid living a sedentary lifestyle.

“Anything that encourages healthy exercise habits is good,” he said.

“If you’re already training and competing, go into a slight calorie deficit under the guidance of a nutrition coach and you’ll lose weight.”

In terms of exercise, James (pictured) recommends combining cardio and strength training.

“If you want to be more jacked than fit, prefer strength training and vice versa.

‘For me, I like to do a cardio and weights session every day, on average 6 days a week.

But he urges people trying to get fit to stick to a realistic plan.

“Don’t commit yourself too much,” he says.

‘If you want to find a routine, make sure that routine is feasible. If you think you can handle 4-5 sessions a week, start with 3 for a month and if you can handle that, add an extra one!

“It’s easy to get overwhelmed, so keep it super simple and find something you enjoy.”

Despite his muscular physique and high-protein diet, James is completely vegan.

“I don’t want to contribute to an industry that I don’t think has respect or compassion for all animals that have feelings and emotions,” he said.

‘Finding enough protein is quite easy once you understand which foods contain the most protein.

‘Foods such as organic tofu, tempeh, chickpeas, lentils, nuts, seeds, etc. have adequate amounts, even for elite athletes.’

He aims to eat between 300-400 g of carbohydrates per day, with 150 to 170 g of protein and 70 to 90 g of fat – but it can change depending on his exact goals.

“From the age of five I played football, which led to athletics.

‘Athletics has been my passion for many years. I went to numerous state rallies and loved the competition.

‘Then I fell in love with rugby league. I played for almost 10 years and then came across CrossFit. This was my true calling.

“During the last 11 years of CrossFit, I was exposed to triathlon-style cross-conditioning, which eventually intrigued me enough to put on a TRI-FIT triathlon suit and do a great job racing an Ironman triathlon (which involved 3.9 km swim, 180.2 km bike and run a marathon, 42.2 km) for fun.

James Newbury is a 4 x Australia’s strongest man and TRI-FIT athlete