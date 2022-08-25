Australia’s first pill-testing clinic Canberra: 40 per cent of samples did not contain cocaine

<!–

Australia’s first solid pill and drug testing clinic has found that 40 percent of cocaine samples tested contained no cocaine.

The six-month pilot program that began in late July at the City Community Health Center in Canberra will allow users to test their recreational narcotics free of charge to reduce the risk of overdose.

But many drug users, who pay the highest prices for cocaine around the world, left the government-run testing lab disappointed.

Since its launch, the CanTEST Health and Drug Checking Service has examined 58 samples, with 18 people throwing away their drugs once the results were in.

According to the guardresearchers found that all cocaine tested had a purity level of less than 27 percent, with 40 percent of the samples recording no result for cocaine.

The price of the dangerous drug has skyrocketed 50 percent in Australia since the start of the Covid pandemic, with prices exceeding $450 per gram in some places.

A recent report from the New South Wales Crime Commission shows that the cost of imports of the drug has risen to a staggering wholesale price of $200,000 per kilo, with ongoing problems in the global supply chain hampering international drug smuggling and driving costs up.

Australia and New Zealand have long been seen as a fertile market for cocaine profits, with residents willing to pay more lavish prices than anywhere else in the world.

This encourages organized crime groups such as outlaw biker gangs and drug syndicates from Asia and the Middle East to use cocaine by other means to maximize profits.

These groups previously paid about $125,000 per kilo prior to the 2019 Covid pandemic, which translates to about $300 per gram on the street.

In places like Europe and the US, a kilo, produced mainly in South American countries like Colombia and Peru, only brings in about $20,000 to $30,000.

“The increase in value is mainly attributed to supply and demand issues, as organized crime groups found it difficult to export illicit drugs from source locations,” the report said.