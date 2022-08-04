Australia’s first female Muslim boxer is GUARANTEED a medal at Commonwealth Games after stunning win

Tina Rahimi stepped into the ring as the first Muslim woman to box for Australia at the Commonwealth Games and stepped out as a historic medalist after a bravado, groundbreaking performance.

The trailblazing Sydneysider defeated England home hope Sameenah Toussaint 5-0 in their featherweight quarterfinal on Thursday, showing that she is not only a standout role model, but also a great fighter.

Fighting with a head guard over her hijab while fully made up, Rahimi silenced the partisan crowd by rushing forward and teasing her veteran opponent for nine minutes, winning convincingly every round.

The 26-year-old from Bass Hill only started working out four years ago while working as a makeup artist, but despite her lack of international experience, she looked like a hardened veteran here.

The Sydneysider came within range of her bigger opponent and fired some heavy shots en route to a unanimous points win

Pained with nerves for the fight after admitting to numerous trips to the bathroom, the fear was not visible as she was so impressive physically that Toussaint lost her balance and fell over twice while Rahimi hit it at close range.

“I felt like I was just going in there, waving my arms and not thinking about the punches I was throwing. I wanted to be aggressive, show that I’m dominant, I didn’t want to leave anything to the jury. If I could have, I would have gone in and knocked her out. I wanted a break,” Rahimi told the Sydney Morning Herald.

‘I was so nervous. Do you know how many trips I’ve made to the bathroom? I knew she would have the home crowd, I knew everyone would be cheering for her. Once I walked out all the nerves were gone and I felt really relaxed.

“I’m happy to have a medal now, but not satisfied. I came here for the gold and I’m going to do everything I can to get that gold,” she added, looking forward to Saturday’s semi-final against Elizabeth Oshoba.

Before the fight, Rahimi revealed that she had to miss the Australian team’s training camp in the UK because it was too tough to combine training with observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

‘Training in Ramadan is really tough. You train before you fast. Then you go to the gym an hour after you eat,” she explained.

“You’re hungry, but you have to control your cravings with food because you can’t overeat, especially if you have a comp.”

“It was tough because I had worlds right after Ramadan this year, so I was working out and trying to lose weight. I missed the daily happenings and controlled myself with all the good food. It was quite heavy.’

Previously, heavyweight Eddie Coumi also made sure that five Australian boxers took home medals – and he barely had to punch the entire Games to collect it.

His quarterfinal with Anguilla’s Japheth Olton was in danger of being canceled because the Caribbean boxer wore red gums.

A possible walk-over would have seen Coumi make it to the semi-finals and earn a guaranteed bronze without even having a single fight in Birmingham.

“I wouldn’t have taken it,” Coumi thought. “I didn’t want it that way—I wanted to fight for it.”

He got his wish and then made short work of Olton, dominating with his ramrod jab before the referee stopped the fight after watching Coumi unleash a hair-raising body shot.

The drama had started when the referee pointed the referees to Olton’s red mouthguard and a discussion ensued over whether he should fight.

“If the mouthguard is red, it can mask the blood and the referee can’t see it. I thought they were going to call it off,’ Coumi explained.

“But they let it go and let him fight and I was happy about that because I could finally get a fight under my belt.”

The other Aussie in action, Alex Winwood, felt ‘robbed inside’ after a controversial knockout defeat.

Winwood, seeking revenge for an Olympic defeat of slim Zambian Patrick Chinyemba, was knocked out by a sharp right cross in the second round of his quarterfinal flyweight.

The Perth fighter quickly sprang back to his feet, ready to resume a fight he had largely dominated in the opening round. He was left open-mouthed in surprise when referee Maria Rizzardo stopped the match.

“I feel a bit robbed of a chance to prove myself. I felt I was okay (after the knockdown), the call (from the umpire) was a bit quick.

“She’s decided – that’s what the referee is for – to protect us. It is what it is …’

The other three Aussies in Saturday’s semifinal are Kaye Scott (Light Middleweight), Caitlin Parker (Middleweight) and Callum Peters (Middleweight).