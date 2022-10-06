Australia's fan-favorite SPF brand just launched in the US with game-changing products galore
Summer may be over, but it’s year-round sunscreen — and Australia’s beloved Naked Sundays brand has finally launched its cult-favorite SPF collection in the United States.
There’s something to be said for a sunscreen brand that sold out its product practically overnight. It’s not exactly a common phenomenon, but that’s exactly what happened when Naked Sundays launched its first collection in early 2021.
Since then, it has taken the beauty world by storm, creating an intense buzz for its unique formulations — such as spray-on sunscreen that is worn over a full face of makeup and SPF-infused serums that double as powerful skincare products. And now, naked sundays has finally launched its range in the United States.
You have never known such a product – because until now it was virtually non-existent. The best-selling sun serum has a long line of loyalists who swear it lives up to every claim.
It’s touted as the only product you need to start your day, formulated to act as a serum, moisturizer, and primer at the same time. This kit includes a handy application brush and comes in a cute pouch to keep everything in one place.
“This sunscreen is a game changer,” says one devotee. “For anyone who doesn’t like thick lotions, this slides on like a dream. Feels like a primer and I think my makeup looks great! Obsessed!’
Reporter Samantha Brett was inspired to develop more intuitive SPF products after two of her colleagues developed skin cancer. It’s a common concern for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors, but the unforgiving Australian sun makes it all the more important.
In fact, skin cancer rates in Australia are among the highest in the world. Brett realized there was a market for a product that did more than just protect the skin, but was also multitasker.
One of her main goals: to create a product that anyone could wear comfortably and that eschewed the problems associated with traditional formulas, such as whitish hues and tacky finishes. Here are some of the highlights of the naked sundays collection’s most groundbreaking protective products.
When was the last time you applied sunscreen over your makeup? If you’re like most of us, probably never.
This innovative SPF mist is designed to set your face after you apply your makeup. It does the job while infusing your skin with a host of botanical ingredients like moisturizing watermelon extract and Kakadu plum, a native fruit rich in vitamin C.
“This is a very light sunscreen that smells great and applies evenly,” one loyalist told me. “It gave my skin a nice glow and I loved knowing that I had that extra protection and not have to apply a liquid sunscreen in the middle of the day and ruin my makeup!”
Everyone loves a good lip treatment, especially if it offers a list of benefits of a mile. This not only protects your pout from sun damage, but also leaves a beautiful kiss of soft caramel color.
The light shade is natural and flattering on just about anyone. Like any good lip oil, it’s packed with nourishing ingredients: antioxidant-rich vitamin E, collagen-supporting raspberry seed oil, and moisturizing watermelon oil, just to name a few.
The company’s beloved, best-selling priming lotion has a fragrance-free formula with vegan collagen as the hero ingredient. Don’t let the light shade fool you – this product has a translucent finish.
It’s a powerful product designed not only to prep your skin for makeup, but also to moisturize (thanks to watermelon extract), protect your skin from powerful UV rays and support collagen production. (Plus, it’s reef safe!)
Do you prefer a natural color with a light flavor – and something that is heavy on the moisturizers at the same time? You’ve met the product of your dreams in this lip oil that infuses your pout with ingredients like soothing tomato extract, antioxidant-rich vitamin E, and deeply nourishing watermelon oil.
“This is a very nice SPF lip product,” says one shopper. “I’m in the US and it’s hard to find true broad-spectrum SPF lip products, especially those without a chemical flavor.”