Australia's fan-favorite SPF brand just launched in the US with game-changing products galore

There’s something to be said for a sunscreen brand that sold out its product practically overnight. It’s not exactly a common phenomenon, but that’s exactly what happened when Naked Sundays launched its first collection in early 2021.

Since then, it has taken the beauty world by storm, creating an intense buzz for its unique formulations — such as spray-on sunscreen that is worn over a full face of makeup and SPF-infused serums that double as powerful skincare products. And now, naked sundays has finally launched its range in the United States.

This kit includes a handy application brush and comes in a cute pouch to keep everything in one place. "This sunscreen is a game changer," says one devotee. "For anyone who doesn't like thick lotions, this slides on like a dream. Feels like a primer and I think my makeup looks great! Obsessed!'

Reporter Samantha Brett was inspired to develop more intuitive SPF products after two of her colleagues developed skin cancer. It’s a common concern for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors, but the unforgiving Australian sun makes it all the more important.

In fact, skin cancer rates in Australia are among the highest in the world. Brett realized there was a market for a product that did more than just protect the skin, but was also multitasker.

One of her main goals: to create a product that anyone could wear comfortably and that eschewed the problems associated with traditional formulas, such as whitish hues and tacky finishes. Here are some of the highlights of the naked sundays collection’s most groundbreaking protective products.