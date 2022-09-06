Australia’s dumbest motorist? Lamborghini driver attempts escape police before crashing at 210km/h

<!–

A Lamborghini driver crashed his $420,000 supercar into two others after a high-speed chase with police.

Agents of the Liverpool Highway Patrol saw a white Huracan fly past just after 9 p.m. on Sunday evening at over 150 km/h in a 70 km/h zone in southwestern Sydney.

Police tried to stop the Lamborghini, but the driver increased his speed to more than 210 km/h. The model has a top speed of 325 km/h.

The man then collided with two other drivers before attempting to flee on foot.

Police initially spotted the speeding vehicle on Cowpasture Road in Len Waters Estate, a small industrial suburb about 25 miles from the CBD.

The car was traveling about 80 km/h faster than the speed limit when police first saw it.

After spotting officers in pursuit, the driver increased his speed to more than 200 km/h.

The Lamborghini was clocked at 210 km/h before entering the intersection of Cowpasture Road and Green Valley Road where it collided with two cars.

The driver and his passenger then tried to flee on foot.

Police will claim he tried to assault a cop to avoid arrest.

He was arrested and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver has been charged with eight charges, including conducting a police chase, assaulting police while on duty, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Footage of the accident scene was posted to Facebook by NSW Police, with Aussies reacting to the driver’s stupidity.

‘All that with an invalid driver’s license? Well done mate… well done,’ a man replied.

Another said: ‘I saw this chase fly past me, good to see a happy ending’.

Others questioned whether conducting high-speed chases was a safe practice for police officers and other cars on the road.

‘Is it really worth further endangering the lives of other road users just for a fine? You have the license plate, make and model of the car. Pick them up later,” a woman asked.