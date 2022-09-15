Australia’s dumbest criminal? Thief crashes his $250,000 stolen car into cop wagon in Victoria
Australia’s dumbest criminal? Thief crashes stolen $250,000 car into police car after police tracked him through GPS system
- Alleged criminal stole $250,000 car, then crashed into a police car
- Nissan Skyline GTR was recently imported to Australia and had GPS
- Police used the GPS data to track the stolen vehicle to Diamond Creek
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A 20-year-old man has become a serious contender for Australia’s dumbest criminal after he allegedly stole a $250,000 car and then ran into a police vehicle.
The alleged perpetrator used a stolen Ford Territory to hitch a trailer with the Nissan Skyline GTR on board.
The Skyline had recently been imported to Australia and the owner had fitted it with GPS tracking.
The alleged perpetrator used a stolen Ford Territory to hitch a trailer with the Nissan Skyline GTR on board, then crashed into a police vehicle. Pictured is the scene after the car later crashed into a fence
On Wednesday. he noticed suspicious movements in Nutfield, Victoria and called the police.
Using the GPS data, police tracked the Ford Territory with the Nissan through Diamond Creek – 14 miles northeast of Melbourne’s CBD – and attempted to intercept it.
But the Territory then crashed into a police vehicle on Reynolds Road.
The collision caused some damage, but no one was injured.
A police Air Wing plane then tracked the Ford through Hurstbridge before crashing into a fence at a property on Kamarooka Drive.
The driver fled on foot, but police arrested the Bundoora man a short time later.
He helps the police with their investigation.
Police used GPS to track down a stolen vehicle. The driver then collided with a police vehicle. Pictured is a stock image of police crime tape