Australia’s dumbest criminal? Thief crashes his $250,000 stolen car into cop wagon in Victoria

A 20-year-old man has become a serious contender for Australia’s dumbest criminal after he allegedly stole a $250,000 car and then ran into a police vehicle.

The alleged perpetrator used a stolen Ford Territory to hitch a trailer with the Nissan Skyline GTR on board.

The Skyline had recently been imported to Australia and the owner had fitted it with GPS tracking.

The alleged perpetrator used a stolen Ford Territory to hitch a trailer with the Nissan Skyline GTR on board, then crashed into a police vehicle. Pictured is the scene after the car later crashed into a fence

On Wednesday. he noticed suspicious movements in Nutfield, Victoria and called the police.

Using the GPS data, police tracked the Ford Territory with the Nissan through Diamond Creek – 14 miles northeast of Melbourne’s CBD – and attempted to intercept it.

But the Territory then crashed into a police vehicle on Reynolds Road.

The collision caused some damage, but no one was injured.

A police Air Wing plane then tracked the Ford through Hurstbridge before crashing into a fence at a property on Kamarooka Drive.

The driver fled on foot, but police arrested the Bundoora man a short time later.

He helps the police with their investigation.