Australia's most in-demand jobs revealed as skills shortage leaves popular occupations desperate

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Almost a third of all occupations in Australia are experiencing labor shortages – as the nation looks to other countries to fill our hundreds of thousands of vacancies.

Australia currently has 301,000 jobs on the line as the economy recovers from the Covid pandemic, with skilled labor shortages now spanning 286 occupations.

Although the overall list of jobs experiencing severe shortages has ballooned to 31 percent, the situation is far worse in some areas than others.

Worst hit is nursing, with 9,266 vacancies, according to a National Skills Commission (NSC) report released ahead of a state and federal jobs meeting on Thursday.

The nursing shortage is followed by computer programming (7,841 vacancies), elderly and disabled care (5,101) and construction managers (4,948).

There are more job vacancies for nurses in Australia than in any other profession. The photo shows two nurses at the Gold Coast University Hospital

Child care workers, motor mechanics, retail managers, chefs, business analysts and metal fitters make up the rest of the 10 most in-demand occupations.

“The staggering jump in listed occupations reinforces the urgent need to tackle skills shortages,” said Skills Minister Brendan O’Connor. Sydney Morning Herald ahead of a meeting with his government colleagues in Melbourne.

Ministers will discuss a five-year funding plan worth up to $3.7 billion, a holdover from the defeated coalition government, which could not reach an agreement with the states on how the money would be spent.

While a final deal is unlikely to be reached on Friday, more details of the $1.1 billion pledged to fund an additional 180,000 fee-free TAFE places will be announced.

The funding was agreed at last month’s jobs and skills summit in Canberra.

As Australia recovered more quickly from the pandemic and was less affected by the war in Ukraine than many countries, there were 301,000 vacancies in August.

This was a 37 percent increase on vacancies a year earlier, and a shortage of skilled workers is putting pressure on the federal budget due on October 25.

The NSC report revealed that 129 occupations have been added to the skills shortage list in the past year.

The new additions include beauty salon managers, teachers, neurosurgeons, blacksmiths, meat boners, butchers, bus drivers and scaffolders.

Construction managers (pictured) and civil engineers are on Australia’s skills shortage list

“The past year has shown a significant tightening of the Australian labor market and the results of the 2022 (list) reflect this, with a large proportion of different occupations missing,” the report said.

‘The lingering effects of Covid-19, together with the changing economic landscape, have affected a number of challenges in many professions.’