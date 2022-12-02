Australia’s Covid surge will peak before Christmas when Victorian hospitals have the power to ban staff leaving

The fourth wave of Covid cases sweeping through Australia is expected to peak well before Christmas, experts say.

Australia recorded more than 100,000 infections in the past week, with New South Wales and Victoria recording the highest number of new cases.

While the number of infections will continue to rise, Australians have been told to expect a drop by Christmas, in part because widespread immunity means the virus itself is getting ‘milder and milder’.

Official modeling has pegged both NSW and Victoria to a spike in early December, with South Australia’s Chief Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier expecting a similar timeline for her state.

“We’re approaching the top,” said Professor Spurrier.

“Until we see those business numbers come down, I can’t officially tell you that we’re at the peak, but we’re definitely at that upper plateau.

“We are hopeful that we will be on the other side of that wave well before Christmas, so that we can all enjoy a healthy Christmas.”

But despite the fall in cases in Victoria, plans are already in place to prevent medical staff from taking leave during the summer holidays as the state tries to avoid flooding its healthcare system.

Victoria is moving into phase three of a four-phase plan, her Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton announced in an update.

That will result in public health systems being empowered to cancel staff leave from Saturday if necessary, with telehealth appointments being preferred.

“This is a reflection of both the high number of people in hospital with Covid, particularly in our metropolitan health services, and the ongoing leave challenges across all locations in the run-up to the holiday season,” said Professor Sutton’s update. .

The most severe measure in the fourth phase would be to suspend elective surgery, although that is not expected to be implemented.

Health experts also do not expect the numbers of deaths and intensive care admissions to match what happened last Christmas.

Monash University epidemiologist Associate Professor James Trauer said cases in Victoria could peak as early as next week.

He added that this would mean intensive care admissions and deaths could increase slightly after the spike in new infections.

“I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see the severe impacts and the deaths and ICU admissions close to what we’ve seen over the summer, and then with the BA.5 wave midway through the year, Professor Trauer told the Announce sun.

He said widespread immunity meant Covid was now getting “milder and milder.”

NSW recorded the highest number of cases this week – 37,796 compared to the 31,531 it reported last week. The state has reported 32 more Covid-related deaths during the withdrawal period.

There are still 1,481 people in hospital with Covid, while 38 people are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Victoria has reported 26,971 new cases in the past seven days, up from 22,281 last week.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for hospitalizations was 550, while 21 cases were admitted to intensive care.

Victoria’s Covid hospitalizations hit their highest daily count in four months.

There were also 54 deaths reported in the past seven days, up from 68 in the previous week.

South Australia registered a slight increase with 9,684 new cases of Covid, up from 9,000 last week. The state has reported 12 deaths in the past week.

There are 128 patients with Covid in the hospital, eight of them in intensive care.

Meanwhile, cases in Queensland jumped from 10,082 to 11,217 in one week, with the state recording 15 deaths during the latest reporting period.

The Northern Territory recorded another major spike, with 750 new cases reported in the past week, up from 329 in the previous seven days.

There are 25 people in hospital in the Top End, 10 more than last week.

The Territory also recorded two new deaths.

The ACT has reported 2,239 new cases this week, up from 1,757 last week.

The territory has 33 active cases in the hospital and one death has been reported this week.

On November 30, 320 people were hospitalized with the virus, while eight people are still in intensive care.

Western Australia has reported 11,762 new cases, up from 10,520 last week.

The state said there were 185 people hospitalized with Covid as of 4 p.m. Dec. 1, including four in intensive care.

Western Australian authorities announced during the week that there had been 14 deaths dating back to November 19.