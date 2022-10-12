Australia's cost of living crisis is going nowhere as Albanese government blames electricity hikes

Australia’s cost of living crisis shows no sign of ending due to rising electricity prices – as borrowers, renters and motorists endure more financial pain.

Labour’s promise to lower electricity prices is already under threat just two weeks before it delivers its first budget in almost a decade.

Inflation is already at a 32-year high, but the Reserve Bank believes it will get worse, with average petrol prices set to crawl back above $2 a gallon. liters within a few weeks.

Borrowers have also been hit by six rate hikes this year, with more on the way – even after a $750 increase in the average monthly mortgage payment in less than six months.

A new poll found that three-quarters of borrowers under the age of 44 are worried about repaying their mortgage as interest rates continue to rise.

Rents in some cities have risen by 25 percent in a year with so few homes available for renters.

Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese went to the May 2022 election on a promise to cut annual electricity bills by $275 by 2025.

But with a new budget due in two weeks, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has tried to play down expectations that electricity prices will fall.

“I think one of the reasons that this inflation is going to hang around longer than we want is because there are expectations that these electricity price increases are more problematic for a longer period of time,” he told ABC Radio National Tuesday.

“If you think about our inflation issue over the next six or nine months, a bigger part of our expectation is that it will be electricity prices.”

Australia’s cost of living crisis is expected to continue due to rising electricity prices – as borrowers, renters and motorists suffer more financial pain (pictured is a stock image of an air conditioner)

The wholesale spot price of electricity in the national electricity market, which makes up one-third of an electricity bill, hit a record average of $264 per megawatt hour during the June 2022 quarter.

This was more than double the previous record high of $130 per megawatt-hour in the March quarter of 2019, data from Australian Energy Market Operators showed.

In just one year, the wholesale spot price more than tripled from $85 per megawatt hour.

A Finder analysis for October found that a family with three children now pays an average of $440 per child. quarter or $1,760 per year.

Despite the high cost of replacing coal-fired power stations, Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said building more transmission grids to distribute more renewable energy would reduce electricity bills.

‘They are the cheapest form of energy, our market operator says, by a country mile, and more renewable energy means energy prices are lower than they would otherwise be,’ he told the ABC’s 7.30 program on Tuesday night.

“So that means building the transmission to get that renewable energy on, that means building the storage, all the things that we went to the election that we’ve made good progress on, and I’m happy with that progress, but I” I is not satisfied, because we have an enormous amount left to do.’

But with a new budget due in two weeks, Treasurer Jim Chalmers (pictured) has sought to downplay expectations that electricity prices will fall – despite Labor going to the May 2022 election with a promise to cut the annual electricity bill by $275 by 2025

The Labor government, backed by the Greens, last month passed laws requiring a 43 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

“The more renewable energy you have in the system, the lower energy prices will be,” Mr Bowen said.

‘The fact is you need government policy to promote renewable energy, which is why we are so committed to reaching 82 per cent renewable energy by 2030.’

But Alinta Energy CEO Jeff Dimery said electricity bills could rise by more than a third by 2023, noting that replacing coal-fired power plants with renewables was expensive.

“Next year, using current market prices, tariffs will increase by a minimum of 35 per cent,” he told The Australian Financial Review’s Energy and Climate Summit.

Inflation in the year to July rose by seven percent – the sharpest rise since 1990.

While it moderated to 6.8 percent in August, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed a 15 percent annual increase in gasoline prices.

The end last month of the excise duty halving means motorists are back paying 44.2 cents a liter in tax for the first time since March, when average unleaded petrol prices were above $2 a litre. litres.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the end of the discounting cycle in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in the coming weeks would push pump prices back to those levels.

“The cycle will end within the next fortnight with the risk that prices could rise to $2.15 a litre,” he said.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the end of the discount cycle in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane would see average petrol prices rise to $2.15 per gallon.

Sydney’s average unleaded bowser price this week was 178.8 cents per litre. liter compared to Melbourne’s 179.8 cents per litre. litre, Brisbane’s 180 cents per litre, Adelaide’s 180.9 cents per litre, Perth’s 180.4 cents a litre. liter and Canberra’s 184 cents per litre.

What a 0.25 percentage point rise in interest rates in October will mean for you $500,000: Up $74 to $2,546 from $2,472 $600,000: Up $89 to $3,055 from $2,966 $700,000: Up $104 to $3,564 from $3,460 $800,000: Up $118 to $4,073 from $3,955 $900,000: Up $133 to $4,582 from $4,449 $1,000,000: Up $148 to $5,091 from $4,943 Monthly repayments based on a Commonwealth Bank variable rate rising to 4.54 per cent from 4.29 per cent to reflect the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate rising to 2.6 per cent from 2.35 per cent

Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine led to sanctions that reduced the global supply of crude oil as worsening global Covid supply constraints caused a global inflation problem.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates in May for the first time since November 2010.

Borrowers have endured six consecutive monthly increases since then, bringing the cash rate to a nine-year low of 2.6 percent, following the steepest pace of monetary tightening since 1994.

A borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000 has seen their monthly payment during that time increase by $749 to $3,055 from $2,306.

This is based on a popular Commonwealth Bank variable rate rising to 4.54 per cent from 2.29 per cent as the cash rate rose from a record low of 0.1 per cent.

An AMP survey of 1,000 people in September, before the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike, found that 64 per cent of respondents were worried about meeting their monthly mortgage payments if interest rates continued to rise.

That figure rose to 74 percent for those under 44.

Westpac and ANZ both expect a 3.6 per cent RBA cash rate next year.

AMP Bank group chief executive Sean O’Malley said some borrowers would have to refinance their loans.

“We know it’s a tough time for homeowners facing higher interest rates,” he said.

“For some, refinancing their home loan can help save money and improve overall financial well-being.”

Renters are also being squeezed with the national vacancy rate in September at just 0.9 per cent, the lowest since 2006, SQM Research data showed (pictured is a unit block in Sydney)

Renters are also being squeezed with the national unemployment rate in September at just 0.9 percent, the lowest since 2006, SQM Research data showed.

Rent increases in the big cities in the past year SYDNEY: Up 25.9 percent to $679.06 MELBOURNE: Up 20.3 percent to 506.78 BRISBANE: Up 23.6 percent to $564.05 PERTH: Up 15.8 percent to $541.34 ADELAIDE: Up 20.5 percent to $495.46 CANBERRA: Up 7.4 percent to $644.39 HOBART: Up 6.9 percent to $498.78 DARWIN: Up 7.2 percent to $554.76 Source: SQM Research data on median housing – houses and flats combined – compare October 2022 with October 2021

A year earlier, the vacancy rate, or the availability of homes for rent, was 1.7 percent.

Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Darwin and Hobart had rental vacancy rates below 1 per cent last month.

The average weekly rent in Sydney over the past year has risen 25.9 per cent to $679, overtaking Canberra at $644.39 in the week ending October 12.

Sydney has a rental vacancy rate of 1.3 per cent, down from 2.7 per cent a year ago, while Canberra has a low vacancy rate of 1 per cent.

In Adelaide, the rental vacancy rate has halved in one year to just 0.3 per cent.

This has seen weekly rents rise by 20.5 per cent in a year to $495.46.

In Melbourne, where the vacancy rate is 1.4 per cent, rents have risen 20.3 per cent over the past year to $506.78.

SQM Research chief executive Louis Christopher said Australia had a housing shortage.

“There is still a structural problem with the rental market, which increases in the construction of new homes will only solve,” he said.

Separate data from CoreLogic showed Vaucluse was Australia’s most expensive suburb to rent a house with an average weekly rent of $2,632.

Tregear in western Sydney had the cheapest rent at $437.

Carramar, also in the city’s west, had the cheapest unit rent at $349.

In Melbourne, Bayside Brighton had the most expensive median rent at $1,268, while Melton in the city’s northwest had the most affordable rent at $365.

Melton South had the cheapest unit rent at $320, slightly more than the Ipswich suburb of Booval, south-west of Brisbane, at $311.

With electricity and petrol prices set to rise, it is not surprising that the Reserve Bank expects inflation in 2022 to reach a new 32-year high of 7.75 per cent.

New Treasury forecasts are due to be published in the forthcoming October 25 Budget, which will be Labour’s first since May 2013.