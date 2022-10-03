Australia’s cost of living crisis: Double Bay customers tell how inflation is sparing NO ONE

Skyrocketing Pilates bills, ‘relieving’ grocery costs and a pledge to buy fewer pairs of shoes – this is how locals in one of Australia’s most affluent suburbs are coping with the cost of living crisis.

Residents in Sydney’s eastern suburb of Double Bay – sometimes known as ‘Double Pay’ due to its affluent demographic and high prices – have shared with Daily Mail Australia how they are dealing with inflation.

Inflation rose 7 percent in the year to July, the fastest pace since December 1990, with supply chain problems, widespread flooding and the war in Ukraine driving up prices.

Grocery and utility bills are rising as the Federal Government’s fuel duty cuts ended this week – sending petrol prices up by around an extra 22c per litre. liters – while interest rates continue to rise.

While many low-wage Australians struggle to make ends meet, Double Bay locals – a suburb that has a median weekly household income of $2,478 – say they are also feeling the pinch.

Chloe said she has noticed a jump in grocery prices and has started going out less

Deborah said younger generations could save more money if they start tightening their wallets

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, local and retired nurse Deborah said the skyrocketing electricity prices were ‘outrageous’.

“I live alone, so I’m very conscious of making sure things are off,” she said.

‘My ex-husband, he lives in Pymble and his electricity bill was $1,000 because there’s been so much rain so he leaves the heaters on so the mold doesn’t come back.’

The 68-year-old said she will often travel to Redfern, in the city’s inner west, to take advantage of the suburb’s cheaper petrol prices and that many of her friends have used apps to find the cheapest Bowsers nearby.

She has also noticed that companies have raised the prices of services, including her gym, where she does Pilates three times a week.

‘They’ve raised the classes from $20 an hour to $30 and I said [to staff] “hey – it’s double dip – you pay the staff a salary, plus we pay you on top of that, so I’m not paying that”, she said.

‘And they told me it was because they were losing staff because they couldn’t come to work. It’s called a bus. If she wants an Uber, that’s not my problem’.

Although Deborah remains budget conscious, she said she is doing OK compared to other people and has noticed a general ‘apathy and depression’ among Australians amid the rising cost of living.

Deborah said grocery prices in Sydney’s eastern suburbs were more expensive than other lower-income areas of the city.

Double Bay, a harborside suburb in eastern Sydney, has a median weekly household income of $2,478

Natalie said she and her husband were more budget conscious since they live on one income

One woman, who did not want to be named, said she had recently felt the impact of rising petrol prices

She said she has seen people’s ‘jaws drop’ when they visit from western Sydney, with some recently telling her they would never shop at the supermarket in Double Bay because of the high prices.

However, she believes that younger generations could get on top of their finances if they made lifestyle changes, such as cutting down on takeaways, not buying too much and picking up extra work.

“I think people really need to start watching their diet,” Deborah said.

‘How many delivery drivers do you see driving around? They are a pain in the neck. But why? Because people don’t want to cook. They are lazy. My neighbor Uber eats his coffee.

“And people now buy ready meals. If you don’t have time to cook – that’s called making time.’

Deborah said she was tired of hearing that younger generations are struggling to save up a deposit to secure their first home – and that there is no excuse.

“If I hear my ex-husband say one more time ‘Little kids will never afford a home’ – no. That’s because every time there’s a new phone [or electronic device] they are around the block [waiting to buy it],’ she said.

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Katelin and Jonathan said they have been budgeting and starting to limit how often they go out

Another woman said her Range Rover ‘cost her a fortune’ despite ‘hardly driving it’

‘And children’s attitude towards their parents, that it is their heritage. B***s***. I owned my first unit in Darling Point and paid it off when I was 30. I had three jobs. But my parents had nothing and I promised myself I wouldn’t be poor.’

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she has already started to feel the pinch at the bowser – despite the government’s insistence it would not be immediately felt because of onshore fuel reserves.

‘I just filled up the car and I was like, yeah, wow. I actually notice it, she said.

‘It was $160.. it will last about a week and a half. It used to be about $120, so it’s up about $40.’

The woman said she hasn’t been overly affected by rising grocery and utility bills since she recently installed cost-cutting solar panels — but if things got worse, she’d likely cut back on unnecessary expenses rather than skip the essentials.

“This demographic here, people have money, so I would probably buy less shoes,” she said.

Katelin and Jonathan said they noticed their gas was more expensive and have started budgeting more in light of rising costs.

“We’ve changed where we shop – instead of Woolworths we go to Aldi,” they said.

‘Budgeting is just a huge thing – especially being so young.’

Expensive 4WDs along a busy street in Double Bay

Young mother Natalie said she and her husband have become budget-focused as they live on one income after recently welcoming a child.

“We’re definitely trying to be more cost-conscious now because things are going up,” she said.

‘I haven’t noticed a massive jump in groceries because everything is expensive when you have a baby, but petrol has definitely gone up.’

While she happily locked in her mortgage rates while they were low in 2021, she said they are concerned about the hit when they refinance in a few years.

Another woman, Chloe, said her grocery bill has skyrocketed.

“I’m just in favor of one thing, and it’s $50 a time,” she said.

‘It will only give me two or three days. Ground meat is $16.’

As for petrol costs, Chloe says she doesn’t drive with the price of fuel being one of the reasons.

She said she has also stopped going out as much.

“Ubers are just so expensive and nobody wants to work, so they just don’t show up,” she said.

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was ‘quite terrible’ how much grocery and petrol prices have risen.

“I don’t know how people live,” she said.

The Intercontinental Hotel in Double Bay has counted a stream of celebrities as guests, including Elton John, Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise and Madonna, plus US Presidents George Bush and Bill Clinton

‘Gasoline is just unbelievably expensive.’

The woman said she did not use her Range Rover often, but petrol had risen by around 20 per cent since the fuel duty cut ended.

‘I just took my car in for a service and they told me I haven’t done any miles – and I’m paying a fortune. I hardly drive it, she said.

The woman said she is ‘very aware’ of rising prices and her family has cut back on certain luxuries, including dining and entertainment.

Financial problems have gripped the nation over the past few months after inflation hit 6.1% in June – the fastest annual increase in 21 years.

Both local and international issues have played a role in the economic situation Down Under, which is still reeling from the two-year Covid pandemic.

Flooding across south-east Queensland and northern NSW in March decimated crops, leading to a shortage of fresh produce, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked problems with oil supplies.

While the previous government offered a temporary reprieve, halving the fuel duty cut for six months from March, the Labor government said it ‘simply cannot afford’ to keep it in place.

However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday the hit would not be immediate because there was already 700 million liters of petrol on Australian shores which had been bought at the discounted price.

Pictured: Shoppers collect groceries at Double Bay Woolworths on Friday afternoon

Double Bay is one of Australia’s wealthiest suburbs, with average house prices at $6.41 million

“This is 700 million reasons why the price should not go up … on the night the excise duty cut ends,” Mr Chalmers said.

“The ACCC and the Government expect petrol prices will not shoot up the bowser on Wednesday evening by the full (amount) if normal market pressures are operating.”

Meanwhile, Australians have also faced rising interest rates, which are more pronounced for those with larger repayments, such as homeowners in Double Bay, where the average house price is $6.41 million and apartments cost $1.9 million on average.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its first increase in the official case rate since 2010 back in May, increasing it by 0.25% up to 0.35%.

There have been five increases since then, bringing the RBA’s official cash rate to 2.35% – despite Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe previously hinting that the rate would not rise until 2024.

In 2021, Dr. promised Lowe reiterated that the cash rate would remain at a record low of 0.1% for another three years.

Interest rates are expected to rise again in October, with experts predicting inflation will hit a 32-year high by the end of this year.