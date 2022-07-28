Australia’s chief medical officer sounds the alarm over monkeypox  

What is it?

Monkeypox is a viral infection that spreads from animals to humans and from person to person.

What are the symptoms?

The most recognizable symptoms of the disease are a rash that can last for two to three weeks.

It can be found on the face, palms, soles, eyes, mouth, throat, groin, and genital and/or anal areas of the body.

The most common symptoms are fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

The severity of the symptoms changes from case to case. Some people will experience mild symptoms, while others will feel them severe.

People at higher risk of serious illness include pregnant women, children, and immunocompromised individuals.

Can you die from monkey pox?

Most cases of monkeypox heal on their own within a few weeks. However, severe cases of the disease can lead to serious complications or death.

Newborn babies, children, and people with underlying immunity problems may be at risk for more severe symptoms and death from monkeypox.

Complications of the disease can include secondary skin infections, pneumonia, confusion and eye problems.

Source: World Health Organization