Australia’s birth rate PLUMMETS as the average age of first-time parents rises

Australia has reported its lowest birth rate in more than a decade as the average age of first-time parents continues to rise.

The country’s birth rate dropped significantly between 2007 and 2020, from 66 per 1,000 people to 56 per 1,000 people.

As for the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of babies born fell by about 7,100 between 2019 and 2020, representing a drop of more than two percent, according to a report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. published on Friday.

The median age to give birth rose from 30 in 2010 to 30.9, and the proportion of teenage parents fell from 3.8 to 1.8 percent in the decade to 2020.

The proportion of parents aged 40 and older also increased slightly in 2020 to 4.5 percent.

Parents aged 40 and older are more likely to give birth via caesarean sections.

Overall, cesarean deliveries accounted for more than one in three births in 2020, up from five percent in the previous decade.

In 2020, nearly one in eight expectant parents had access to prenatal care in the first trimester of pregnancy, up 16 percent since 2012.

That wasn’t the case in remote areas, where the proportion of parents gaining access to that care in their first trimester fluctuated about 70 percent, noted institute spokeswoman Deanna Eldridge.

More than nine in 10 of the nearly 296,000 babies born in Australia in 2020 were born at full term and at a healthy weight.

Over the past decade, however, the rate of stillbirths and neonatal deaths has remained between seven and eight percent for every 1,000 births, and between two percent and three percent for every 1,000 live births.

“One of the most amazing and challenging times in a family is pregnancy and welcoming a new baby, but tragically, some families experience the loss of their baby,” said Ms Eldridge.

Congenital abnormality was the most common cause of perinatal death in 2019.

The number of expectant parents who reported smoking at some point during their pregnancy fell from 14 percent to more than nine percent in the decade to 2020.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, which published the birth findings on Friday, is expected to release a more detailed report on stillbirths and neonatal deaths in November.