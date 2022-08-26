Australia’s biggest porn stars reveal the most common sex mistake people make

The Australian ‘king and queen of porn’ has revealed the most common sex mistakes made by Aussies – including putting too much shame on sex.

Prison guard turned porn star Isabelle Deltore, 40, spoke to news.com.au over her 13 years in the adult entertainment industry, revealing that a lack of communication between sexual partners is the biggest problem most couples face.

Isabelle often teams up with former inmate Dale Egan, 31, after the pair were in a scene together and clicked because of their shared bond and understanding of life behind bars.

Dale, of the Gold Coast, revealed that people often “don’t ask what the other person likes,” which can lead to downfall in the bedroom.

Isabelle, from Melbourne, added: ‘I’ve seen people harbor a sense of shame associated with sex.

“Things like having sex with the lights off, not communicating what they like or dislike, and being embarrassed to try new things.

My advice is to explore. Examine yourself and your partner.’

She said it’s “no shame” for a woman to take control of her sexuality, which could include “having multiple partners,” having sex on the first date, or “waiting for the time to be right.”

Dale agreed that a “common” mistake people make is “not asking” what the other person likes.

‘There is no communication before you have sex. Everyone likes something different,” he said.

“The way you are with one partner may not work with the other. It’s so important to communicate.’

Both Isabelle and Dale earn six figures a year, with Dale boasting that in 2021 he was earning more than the prime minister’s $549,250 salary.

While Dale dropped out of school at age 14, Isabelle studied a double degree in social work and human services because she wanted to “change the world.”

After college, she entered the Ministry of Justice and worked in prisons.

“I’ve always been very conservative. I would wear no makeup, button up my shirt and everything was loose,” she said.

“Yet I was still treated disrespectfully and judged very harshly just for the way I looked.”

Dale started out in the porn industry, working as a topless waiter after making some ‘bad decisions’, for which he was jailed for four and a half years.

She started working one night a week at a strip club, earning two weeks’ salary in one night and soon quitting her job.

“I feel much safer and stronger in this industry. I’m listened to and respected,” she said.

Despite saying she has the “most privileged job in the world,” she also struggles with people’s “misconception” about her job.

Dale’s ‘big break’ came in 2020 after finding success on Only Fans

“While I think the attitude to people who work in the adult industry is getting better, there’s still a double standard with how men and women doing this work are perceived,” she said.

Dale started out in the porn industry, working as a topless waiter after making some “bad decisions” that landed him four and a half years in prison.

His ‘big break’ came in 2020 after finding success on Only Fans.