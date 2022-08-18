Australia’s average full-time wage rises to $92,000 as workers in every sector suffer real wage cut

Australians earning less than $92,000 a year are now officially considered below-average incomes – as wages in every sector lag behind the rising cost of living.

The median full-time weekly wage was $1,769.80 in May, the Bureau of Statistics has revealed.

That means those who work at least 35 hours a week and earn less than $92,030 a year before tax are considered to be among the poorer Australian professionals.

Australians earning less than $92,000 a year now earn below average income. In one year, average weekly wages for full-time workers excluding bonuses and overtime rose by just 1.9 percent – a level well below inflation of 6.1 percent (stock image)

Average weekly wages for full-time workers – before bonuses and overtime – increased by just 1.9 percent in the year to May and 2.6 percent in the year to June when part-time workers are included in the overall wage price index.

Wages lag far behind rising inflation AVERAGE WEEKLY INCOME: An increase of 1.9 percent in the year to May WAGE PRICE INDEX: Up 2.6 percent in the year to June CONSUMER PRICE INDEX INFLATION: 6.1 percent up in the year to June UNEMPLOYMENT: 48-year low of 3.4 percent in July Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

This was significantly less than half the headline inflation rate of 6.1 percent in the year to June – the strongest rise in the consumer price index since 1990, excluding the introduction of GST.

Every sector saw wage growth in the year to June that lagged behind inflation. That included the sectors with the largest wage increases – construction (3.4 percent), real estate services (3.1 percent) and manufacturing (3.1 percent).

That’s despite the Australian unemployment rate falling to a new 48-year low of 3.4 percent in July, the lowest since August 1974, with 20,200 people leaving the unemployment line last month.

Miners had the highest average full-time salaries of $140,478 in May based on a typical weekly wage of $2,701.50, but their wage levels rose only 2.2 percent.

The IT, telecommunications and media industries also had an average six-figure salary of $116,293, from a weekly wage of $2,236, and their wages increased by 2.9 percent.

Construction, despite the biggest pay increases, was still below average at $91,062, based on a weekly wage of $1,751. But the sector includes well-paid building managers – and lower-wage workers and apprentices.

Miners had the highest average full-time salaries of $140,478 based on a typical weekly wage of $2,701.50, but their wage levels rose only 2.2 percent (pictured is Western Australian fly-in, fly-out worker Maddy Tull, 30). )

Real estate services had an average full-time wage of $83,387 based on a weekly wage of $1,604, while factory workers had average salaries of $80,657 based on a typical weekly wage of $1,551.

Retail workers had an average full-time salary of $69,000, from a weekly wage of $1,327, an increase of just 2.4 percent.

This was before the Fair Work Commission announced that a 5.2 percent minimum wage increase for this sector would come into effect from July 1.

Hospitality workers received even less, with an average salary of $63,461 from a weekly wage of $1,220, while their wages also increased by just 2.4 percent.

The minimum wage increases for food and accommodation services will not take effect until October 1.

Despite weak wage increases, youth unemployment fell to an all-time low of just seven percent last month, the lowest since the Australian Bureau of Statistics began collecting monthly labor force data in 1978.

Every sector experienced wage growth that lagged inflation in the year to June, including the sectors with the largest wage increases – construction (3.4 percent), real estate services (3.1 percent) and manufacturing (3.1 percent)

Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk said unemployment could fall even lower, with fewer migrants available to do the job.

“Given the strong demand for labor at the moment, it is not clear that this will happen,” he said.

“In fact, the demand is so strong that it is possible that we could see a further decline in unemployment in August, even with a sharp rise in participation.”

The wage price index has remained below its long-term average of three percent since 2013, and EY chief economist Cherelle Murphy said it would take time for wages to catch up with inflation.

“The nature of our wage system – with multi-year bargaining agreements with companies – means there will be some slowdown in wage growth picking up despite recent high inflation,” she said.

Construction, despite the biggest pay increases, was still below average at $91,062, based on a weekly wage of $1,751, but the sector includes high-paid building managers and lower-wage workers and apprentices (pictured is a construction site worker in Sydney)

“This slowdown poses a risk to consumer spending and ultimately to economic growth as households tighten their belts in the face of rising inflation and interest rates.”

Workers will see their purchasing power, relative to wages, weaken even more, as both the Treasury and Reserve Bank of Australia expect inflation to reach a 32-year high of 7.75 percent this year in 2022.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed gasoline prices back above $2 per liter and the fuel tax cut to 22.1 cents per liter is due to end at the end of September.

However, strong employment could offset the danger of an economic slowdown in the face of rising interest rates.

“The strong labor market and employment rate could partially offset the decline in consumer confidence given the hot job market,” said Ms. Murphy.