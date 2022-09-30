Australia’s Antarctic bases rife with sexual harassment, porn use and homophobia, review claims

Women working at Australia’s Antarctic bases are offered sex, subjected to sexist jokes and porn and feel forced to hide their periods to fit into a ‘blokey’ culture.

Female expeditioners described predatory and objectifying behavior at the Antarctic research stations and widespread sexual harassment in a damning report that drew an angry response from the Australian government.

The report, commissioned by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on station culture, heard from women who said they had to ‘practically hide’ menstruation and improvise menstrual products when none were available.

Women described changing menstrual products without privacy or adequate sanitation, having to carry bloody products in the field, and altering their hormonal balance with medication to make menstruation less troublesome.

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she was shocked and disappointed to read people’s experiences and promised an overhaul of the culture

The study, conducted by University of Tasmania Professor Meredith Nash, conducted in-depth interviews with 22 AAD staff and held informal conversations with dozens more.

“While women in this study found a number of ways to cope individually, the more troubling issue is that menstruating people feel compelled to maintain a male-dominated field culture where menstruation is hidden and controlled to fulfill masculine cultural norms,” ​​the summary. the report reads.

“I think at some level it is unethical for us to continue to try to encourage women to enter a male-dominated field if we are not convinced that organizations can keep them safe,” Professor Nash said . ABC.

AAD director Kim Ellis said he was deeply concerned by the findings and said “significant progress” had already been made in implementing more than 40 recommendations.

Women overwhelmingly described Antarctic research stations as ‘blokey’ with a pervasive culture of widespread, low-level sexual harassment (pictured, Casey station living quarters at night)

“No matter how many people may have experienced this behavior – we know that underreporting is almost certainly a factor – the fact that anyone is experiencing this treatment at all is not okay,” he said in a statement.

“Given the underrepresentation of women … (especially in winter), some women also described the culture as ‘predatory’ and ‘objectifying,'” the study reads.

Participants observed that women experienced a range of harassment, including unsolicited physical contact or gestures, unwelcome requests for sex, sexual comments, jokes or innuendos, intrusive questions, displays of offensive or pornographic material, sex-based insults or taunts, and unwanted invitations.

Participants also described a homophobic culture at research stations.

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said she was shocked and disappointed when she read people’s experiences and promised an overhaul of the culture.

“As a minister, I take a zero-tolerance response to sexual harassment in any workplace I am responsible for,” she told the ABC.

‘I was actually fascinated to read some of the reports here talking about pornographic material up on the walls (because) I really thought we had eradicated this (type of) thing … decades ago.’

All recommendations have been accepted by AAD, which has three permanently manned stations on the frozen continent.

AAD regularly advertises for Australians to go south to work at research stations, where most will have to live in freezing conditions for six to 12 months

They include creating an equality and inclusion task force and setting goals to increase diversity among expeditioners.

Employees usually spend six or 12 months at the bases according to their contracts – unless they are either sent home or emergency situations mean they have to leave.

In accepting employment with AAD, employees agree not to engage in sexual harassment or forms of ‘extreme conduct’ described in a Code of Personal Conduct.

Examples given on the AAD recruitment site include: ‘Disorderly behaviour, including being violent, threatening, abusive or insulting’ and ‘indecent exposure and other gross, obscene or offensive acts’.

“Sexual harassment is any unwanted, unsolicited, and reciprocal conduct of a sexual nature that is offensive to another person,” the AAD’s recruiting page states.

Breach of the Code may result in counselling, reprimands, early return to Australia and referral to the authorities of any matter with legal consequences.